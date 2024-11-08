Improvised Workouts in Afghanistan: Building Strength with What’s Available
In my podcast with John McPhee, we dug into the unique and intense training routines he and others adopted during their deployments in Afghanistan. Out there, in the remote, rugged landscapes of the country, workouts were anything but conventional. With no gyms or equipment, soldiers had to get creative. Training often resembled something straight out of “World’s Strongest Man”, relying on heavy, everyday objects for strength and endurance. For John, the go-to workout involved carrying 45-pound ammo cans, simple, brutal, and incredibly effective.
John recalled how, day after day, he’d pick up two of these 45-pound ammo cans filled with 230-grain ball rounds, just walking and carrying them around the parking lot for hours. These cans became his daily ritual, offering both a physical challenge and a mental escape. In the chaos and unpredictability of a combat zone, this improvised workout became a source of focus and stability for him. As he put it, “Them cans are my sanity.” For John, this workout was more than just physical training - it was a way to stay grounded, to keep a grip on his mental resilience amidst the pressures of deployment.
For anyone who’s been in high-stakes environments like combat zones, the mental toll can be as challenging as the physical demands. John’s story about these ammo cans gets to the core of that experience. Combat isn’t just about action; it’s about endurance, maintaining mental clarity, and holding onto some form of normalcy in a place where that’s hard to come by. Carrying those heavy cans, feeling the strain, and finding a rhythm gave John a tangible way to stay grounded. It became a ritual that allowed him to step away from the mental strain of combat, even if just for a little while each day.
What’s interesting is how this seemingly simple workout started to catch on. One day, a fellow soldier saw John with the ammo cans and asked, “Why do you carry those every day?” John’s response was straightforward but revealing: “Them cans are my sanity.” That soldier recognized the impact of this routine, the value of turning a simple act into something meaningful, and eventually, he joined in. What started as a solitary ritual for John soon turned into a shared experience, creating a small but powerful bond between them. This act of carrying weight—a literal load that symbolized the figurative weight of their experiences - became a way to find resilience, strength, and a sense of control.
This improvised workout also serves as a lesson in adaptability. Out there in Afghanistan, resources were limited, and soldiers couldn’t rely on the equipment they’d have back home. Instead, they turned to what was available. Ammo cans, sandbags, water jugs - whatever could provide resistance or be carried became their gym equipment. This type of raw, no-frills training mirrored the realities of deployment, where flexibility and resilience were essential. And it’s a kind of training that doesn’t just build muscle—it builds grit. There’s no fancy equipment, no machines - just you, the weight, and the will to keep going.
These workouts also reinforced the power of routine in high-stress environments. A structured routine, even something as straightforward as carrying ammo cans around a lot, can become a lifeline when everything else feels out of control. It’s a small piece of stability, a way to reclaim a sense of normalcy and purpose. For soldiers like John, these workouts were about more than fitness; they were about finding a mental edge, a way to push through the endless grind of deployment.
In many ways, John’s story about carrying those ammo cans represents the mental and physical load every soldier in combat carries. It’s not just about lifting weight; it’s about the strength to keep going, day after day, no matter how heavy that load gets. And sometimes, it’s these small, repetitive actions that remind soldiers of their resilience and capacity to endure. The ammo cans may have been heavy, but carrying them gave John a sense of control, a way to stay present and focused in an environment where distractions could be dangerous.
Eventually, John’s ritual inspired others to join in, transforming what began as a personal outlet into a shared experience. It’s a reminder that even in the harshest environments, small routines and improvised workouts can bring people together, help them cope, and reinforce their mental toughness. In a setting where strength, both physical and mental, was essential for survival, these workouts were more than just exercises - they were a foundation for resilience, camaraderie, and the will to keep moving forward.
For anyone who’s served, these seemingly small rituals are often what make the biggest difference. They bring focus, offer a sense of purpose, and remind soldiers of their inner strength. And John’s story is a powerful testament to that - a reminder that even in the toughest conditions, a simple workout can become a sanctuary, a source of stability, and a way to reclaim a little bit of sanity amidst the chaos.