Jiu-Jitsu Mastery: How to Build a Game That Defies Age and Stands the Test of Time
In a conversation with Robb Wolf on Power Athlete Radio, we dug into one of my favorite topics: jiu-jitsu. It’s a sport that’s taught me so much about resilience, adaptability, and staying in the fight, both literally and figuratively. What really stood out in our discussion were the foundational principles that don’t just make you better on the mat but also help you stay in the game for the long haul.
One of the most important lessons I’ve learned comes from John Frankel, one of my favorite jiu-jitsu coaches. He has this saying: “Posture will solve between 51 and 99% of all your problems.” And honestly, he’s right. Whether you’re defending a position, looking for an escape, or setting up a submission, everything starts with good posture.
Most of the trouble you get into on the mat happens when your posture breaks down. That might mean your limbs are out of place, you’re putting weight in the wrong spot, or you’re not aligned correctly. The best part is, no matter how old you are, you can always work on fixing your posture. It’s not about speed or strength; it’s about awareness and control. That’s what I love about jiu-jitsu, there’s always room to refine the basics.
One of the other things I’ve come to appreciate is the idea of creating a “non-attribute-based game.” Robb and I joked about this during the podcast, comparing it to pulling the transmission out of your car every few years as you age. If your game relies too heavily on athleticism, speed, strength, flexibility, you’ll eventually hit a wall. But if you focus on techniques and strategies that don’t depend on physical attributes, your game can actually improve over time.
For me, that’s been a game-changer. It’s allowed me to adapt as my body changes and focus on the parts of jiu-jitsu that are timeless. A non-attribute-based game isn’t flashy, but it’s effective. It’s about understanding leverage, positioning, and timing - all of which get better with practice and experience.
Saulo Ribeiro’s book “University of Jiu-Jitsu” also had a big impact on me. In it, he talks about the white belt as “the belt of survival.” When you’re just starting, your primary goal isn’t submissions or flashy moves - it’s surviving. That was a liberating mindset for me.
I remember thinking, “Okay, I don’t need to worry about tapping everyone out right now. I just need to roll and not get submitted.” That focus on survival helped me build a foundation. Over time, I started to see the bigger picture of how everything fits together, but it all started with the simple idea of staying in the fight.
What I love most about jiu-jitsu is how its principles apply off the mat. Whether it’s posture, adaptability, or just learning to survive tough situations, the lessons are universal. It’s a constant reminder that no matter how chaotic things get, you can always come back to the basics—and that’s where true growth happens.
