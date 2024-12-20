Everyday Warriors Nation

My First Exposure to Krav Maga: A Lesson in Adaptability and Chaos

Watch as John Welbourn recounts his first encounter with Krav Maga while teaching SWAT officers in Norway’s Arctic Circle. From logistical chaos to lessons in adaptability, this story highlights the power of resilience and learning under pressure.

John Welbourn

My First Exposure to Krav Maga: A Lesson in Adaptability and Chaos
My First Exposure to Krav Maga: A Lesson in Adaptability and Chaos / Everyday Warrior Nation

On Power Athlete Radio, I shared a story about my first experience with Krav Maga—a tale that combined equal parts chaos, logistical failure, and the unforgettable reality of teaching in a completely foreign environment. It wasn’t a smooth introduction to the self-defense system, but it’s one that left a lasting impression on me.

It all began when we were booking seminars in Europe. At the time, we were getting overwhelmed with invites to teach across various countries. One group, a SWAT team based in Sweden, had reached out. I was eager to make it happen, but somewhere in the planning process, I made a critical mistake. While coordinating schedules and Googling flight paths, I somehow ended up booking a seminar not in Sweden, but in Bodo, Norway—a small city located within the Arctic Circle.

A Far-From-Convenient Destination

Bodo, Norway, is not exactly close to anywhere. It’s far removed from Stockholm or Helsinki, and once we realized how remote it was, we knew we were in for an adventure. This wasn’t just a quick hop over to Scandinavia—it was a trip to one of the most isolated areas in Europe, requiring multiple flights and meticulous timing.

The timing wasn’t the only challenge. When we arrived, we quickly learned that summer in the Arctic Circle meant 24-hour daylight. The Midnight Sun threw off our internal clocks completely. The first day, we tried to adjust, but the constant daylight left us in a haze. It felt like one endless day, and we completely lost track of time.

The Morning of Chaos

The seminar was scheduled for 8 a.m. the next morning, but thanks to the disorienting sunlight and travel exhaustion, we didn’t wake up until 7:45 a.m. I’ll never forget the sheer panic that followed: banging on doors, throwing on clothes, and scrambling to get to the venue.

We finally arrived 15 minutes late to find a room full of SWAT officers waiting for us. These weren’t casual gym-goers—they were highly disciplined, no-nonsense individuals who weren’t thrilled about our tardiness. Walking into that room, I knew we’d have to deliver something exceptional to make up for the rough start.

My Introduction to Krav Maga

Despite the rocky beginning, this was my first real exposure to Krav Maga. The SWAT team wanted us to teach self-defense techniques, and they brought their own Krav Maga expertise into the mix. Krav Maga, originally developed for the Israeli military, is designed for real-world combat situations, emphasizing efficiency, adaptability, and survival.

Being around these guys gave me a firsthand look at the practicality and intensity of the system. It wasn’t just theoretical; it was about application in high-stakes scenarios. Watching them train and integrate these techniques into their SWAT operations opened my eyes to a new layer of movement, efficiency, and real-world problem-solving.

Lessons in Adaptability

Looking back, that seminar in Bodo wasn’t just my introduction to Krav Maga—it was a lesson in adaptability. The logistical hurdles, the disorientation from the Midnight Sun, and the pressure of delivering under less-than-ideal circumstances all taught me that sometimes, you just have to roll with the punches.

Even though the situation wasn’t perfect, the experience left a deep impression on me. It taught me to value the importance of preparation but also how to think on my feet when things don’t go as planned. Those SWAT officers didn’t just challenge my physical skills—they showed me the importance of mental resilience and adaptability.

This chaotic but unforgettable introduction to Krav Maga serves as a reminder that growth doesn’t come from perfect circumstances. Instead, it comes from learning how to navigate the unexpected, stay composed under pressure, and show up ready to deliver—even if you’re 15 minutes late in a room full of SWAT officers.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Leadership & Self Help