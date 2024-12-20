My First Exposure to Krav Maga: A Lesson in Adaptability and Chaos
On Power Athlete Radio, I shared a story about my first experience with Krav Maga—a tale that combined equal parts chaos, logistical failure, and the unforgettable reality of teaching in a completely foreign environment. It wasn’t a smooth introduction to the self-defense system, but it’s one that left a lasting impression on me.
It all began when we were booking seminars in Europe. At the time, we were getting overwhelmed with invites to teach across various countries. One group, a SWAT team based in Sweden, had reached out. I was eager to make it happen, but somewhere in the planning process, I made a critical mistake. While coordinating schedules and Googling flight paths, I somehow ended up booking a seminar not in Sweden, but in Bodo, Norway—a small city located within the Arctic Circle.
A Far-From-Convenient Destination
Bodo, Norway, is not exactly close to anywhere. It’s far removed from Stockholm or Helsinki, and once we realized how remote it was, we knew we were in for an adventure. This wasn’t just a quick hop over to Scandinavia—it was a trip to one of the most isolated areas in Europe, requiring multiple flights and meticulous timing.
The timing wasn’t the only challenge. When we arrived, we quickly learned that summer in the Arctic Circle meant 24-hour daylight. The Midnight Sun threw off our internal clocks completely. The first day, we tried to adjust, but the constant daylight left us in a haze. It felt like one endless day, and we completely lost track of time.
The Morning of Chaos
The seminar was scheduled for 8 a.m. the next morning, but thanks to the disorienting sunlight and travel exhaustion, we didn’t wake up until 7:45 a.m. I’ll never forget the sheer panic that followed: banging on doors, throwing on clothes, and scrambling to get to the venue.
We finally arrived 15 minutes late to find a room full of SWAT officers waiting for us. These weren’t casual gym-goers—they were highly disciplined, no-nonsense individuals who weren’t thrilled about our tardiness. Walking into that room, I knew we’d have to deliver something exceptional to make up for the rough start.
My Introduction to Krav Maga
Despite the rocky beginning, this was my first real exposure to Krav Maga. The SWAT team wanted us to teach self-defense techniques, and they brought their own Krav Maga expertise into the mix. Krav Maga, originally developed for the Israeli military, is designed for real-world combat situations, emphasizing efficiency, adaptability, and survival.
Being around these guys gave me a firsthand look at the practicality and intensity of the system. It wasn’t just theoretical; it was about application in high-stakes scenarios. Watching them train and integrate these techniques into their SWAT operations opened my eyes to a new layer of movement, efficiency, and real-world problem-solving.
Lessons in Adaptability
Looking back, that seminar in Bodo wasn’t just my introduction to Krav Maga—it was a lesson in adaptability. The logistical hurdles, the disorientation from the Midnight Sun, and the pressure of delivering under less-than-ideal circumstances all taught me that sometimes, you just have to roll with the punches.
Even though the situation wasn’t perfect, the experience left a deep impression on me. It taught me to value the importance of preparation but also how to think on my feet when things don’t go as planned. Those SWAT officers didn’t just challenge my physical skills—they showed me the importance of mental resilience and adaptability.
This chaotic but unforgettable introduction to Krav Maga serves as a reminder that growth doesn’t come from perfect circumstances. Instead, it comes from learning how to navigate the unexpected, stay composed under pressure, and show up ready to deliver—even if you’re 15 minutes late in a room full of SWAT officers.