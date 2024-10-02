Improving Morale and Efficiency in High-Stress Work Environments
I had Allison Brager on Power Athlete Radio discussing the importance of structure and how it completely transformed one of her toughest work environments in the United States Army. What she referred to as “the road team”.
To give some backstory, Allison was put in charge of the on road media/publicity effort that involves working with a team of semis that traversed the United States supporting recruiting at events for the United States Army. As she puts it, “it was like a bunch of rolling billboards, constantly on the move.”
Each location required the setting up events with a team of high-speed individuals living life out of trucks, and pushing themselves hard 365 days a year. The mission was to keep driving, with little to no breaks, relying on truck stops for food and rest. There were big problems.
It wasn’t sustainable. Imagine driving 585 miles every single day, for years. That kind of schedule grinds people down to the bone. There were hardly any rest days, and sure, you might think, “Driving isn’t that bad.” But when you’re doing it day in and day out, it gets dangerous and exhausting.
These guys were living off truck stop food, burgers, fries, whatever they could grab. The wear and tear on their bodies over time was immense. People started bringing air fryers and portable cooking gear just to avoid eating the same crappy meals all the time.
Enter Allison – she saw that things needed to change. She implemented structured driving schedules and planned everything out more efficiently. With better logistics, the team wasn’t just driving aimlessly anymore, they had a plan which translated into purpose. They finally had a routine that allowed for proper rest and healthier eating.
Before Allison’s intervention, the only real break they got was sleeping in hotels during events. That was a luxury compared to truck stops or sleeping in the trucks. But even that wasn’t enough when you’re on the road 365 days a year. What Allison brought to the table wasn’t just about scheduling; it was about taking care of the team and making sure they could actually sustain the lifestyle without burning themselves out.
The end result?
Better efficiency, healthier team members, and a much safer way of doing things. The mission is important but needs structure and a way to make it more manageable, and everyone benefited for her leadership.