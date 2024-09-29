Everyday Warriors Nation

Leveraging Power Versus Force for Personal Growth and Success

Learn how you can achieve personal growth by learning the difference between force and power

John Welbourn

I want to discuss something that’s crucial not just for athletes but for anyone looking to achieve their goals: the difference between using power and force. Understanding this can change the way you approach anything you’re chasing in life.

Force is when you're trying to push or muscle your way through something. You force yourself to show up to work, drag your butt to the gym while starring at the clock for the duration – this can be called “forcing it”. You’re relying on sheer will, and it feels like a grind and burn out is usually close behind with dread in tow.

Now, let’s talk about power. Power is when you remove the resistance and find a way to enjoy the process. It’s not about giving up effort, but it’s about tapping something inside so you want to keep going. Say you love jiujitsu or banging weights. You’re still putting in work, improving and getting stronger, but it doesn’t feel like punishment. You’re in what my coach, Xande Ribeiro, calls the flow – when you are fully engaged. That’s power and you are powerful. You’re not fighting against yourself, you’re leveraging what you feel compelled to do and it feels good.

This idea applies to making money, too. Working 80 hours a week and hustling might get you more money in your pocket, but it drains you. You’re forcing it. Now, imagine you find a way to make money doing something you love, something you're good at. That’s when you’re using your power. It’s still work but it feels right and allows you to be you.

Life takes effort. Nothing worth having comes easy. Sometimes it feels like it is a constant uphill battle. If you’re hitting walls, take a step back and regroup.

Are you forcing it? Do you need to step back or reach out to a mentor or friend for guidance?
Is there a way to approach your goal that aligns with your strengths and your passion? That’s the sweet spot where you unlock your power. It’s about finding flow, doing what fills your bucket, and achieving success without feeling like you are pushing a rock up a hill.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player.

