Private Gyms vs. Commercial Gyms: The Key to Building Strength and Accountability
In episode 729 of Power Athlete Radio, the conversation between myself and Zach Even-Esh dives into the stark differences between training in a private gym versus a commercial facility. While commercial gyms offer convenience and accessibility, the experience often falls short when it comes to fostering the right environment for building strength, community, and accountability.
The Draw of a Personal Facility
For me, having my own training facility is invaluable. It’s not just about the equipment - it’s about the intentionality behind how everything is set up. Every piece of gear, every rack, every barbell serves a purpose, aligned with the goal of creating a space where strength and performance are prioritized.
There’s a certain freedom that comes with training in your own space. You control the environment, and that level of ownership fosters discipline and focus. There’s no waiting for equipment, no distractions, and no compromises. It’s a setup that’s hard to replicate in a commercial gym, no matter how well-equipped it might be.
Zach’s Perspective: Commercial Gym Realities
Zach Even-Esh expands on this by sharing his own experiences training at commercial gyms, particularly Retro Fitness, where his son and his son’s friend train regularly. While Zach acknowledges the benefits of training with others in a public setting, he also highlights the glaring issues with commercial facilities, particularly when it comes to the equipment and culture.
Zach recalls a time when he went to local gym and benched using their equipment. Despite being a well-known brand, the bench was too narrow, even for someone of Zach’s build, and the bars were subpar in quality. This lack of attention to detail in the equipment not only affects performance but also underscores the difference between facilities designed for general fitness and those built with strength training in mind.
But beyond the equipment, Zach points out a deeper issue: the lack of camaraderie and accountability in commercial gyms. Training in these environments can feel isolating, with most people wearing headphones and staying in their own world. The sense of community that makes training so rewarding is often missing.
The Culture Gap
One of the biggest frustrations Zach mentions is the culture - or lack thereof - in commercial gyms. He paints a vivid picture of adult men loading up machines with multiple plates and then walking away without putting the weights back. It’s not just inconsiderate - it’s emblematic of a larger problem: the absence of respect for the space and for other people training there.
Zach makes a great point about how this behavior can affect others, especially women or less experienced gym-goers. If someone walks up to a machine loaded with three plates, it can be intimidating or even physically impossible for them to adjust. The lack of basic gym etiquette creates an environment that feels less welcoming and less conducive to productive training.
Why Environment Matters
The takeaway from this discussion is clear: the environment in which you train matters. Whether it’s the quality of the equipment, the mindset of the people around you, or the culture of the space, these factors play a significant role in your training experience and your results.
Private facilities, like the one I use or Zach’s Underground Strength Gym, are designed with purpose and intention. They prioritize not just strength and performance but also community and accountability. In contrast, many commercial gyms prioritize convenience and profit, often at the expense of creating an environment that truly supports serious training.
Striking a Balance
While commercial gyms have their place, it’s worth considering how your training environment aligns with your goals. For some, a private facility or garage gym might be the answer. For others, finding ways to foster a sense of community and respect within a commercial gym could bridge the gap.
At the end of the day, the best training environment is one that pushes you to be better—both as an athlete and as a person. Whether it’s putting your weights away or creating a culture of camaraderie, the little things add up to a training experience that’s not just about lifting but about growth, discipline, and respect.