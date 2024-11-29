Process Over Results: Insights from Power Athlete Radio with Derin McMains
I sat down with Derin McMains, former pro baseball player and mental performance coach. During our conversation, we tackled a concept that resonates deeply with both of us: the importance of being process-driven rather than results-driven.
For me, this realization has always been tied to the hands-on work I do building and restoring trucks and cars. I love the grind - welding, fabricating, problem-solving. But once the project is done, my connection to it fades. A buddy once asked me what I planned to do with a truck I’d just finished, and my honest answer was, “I don’t know.” I wasn’t attached to the end result. I was hooked on the process of creating it.
This mindset isn’t limited to the garage. It applies to life, sports, and high performance across the board. A process-driven approach values the journey - each step along the way, the struggles, and the lessons. In contrast, results-driven thinking reduces everything to a transaction: “Do X, get Y.” That mentality kills the joy of the grind and makes every loss or setback feel like a failure.
In working with professional athletes, I’ve seen this firsthand. I train with Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors, including one of the top fighters in the world. Recently, he competed for a world title but lost by two points on what he felt was a cheap sweep. The guy didn’t submit him, didn’t dominate him, but walked away with the win. My friend was gutted - not just because of the loss but because of the money and status he missed out on.
Here’s the thing: if you’re results-driven, a loss like that hits harder than it should. When the scoreboard or paycheck becomes the sole measure of success, you miss the bigger picture. My buddy is one of the best fighters in the world, a fact that no two-point sweep can erase. But if the focus is only on winning the title, the entire journey leading up to that fight feels meaningless.
The beauty of being process-driven is that it keeps you grounded. The work itself becomes the reward, whether it’s building a truck, preparing for a title fight, or coaching an athlete to peak performance. The adventure is in the grind, not in the trophy at the end.
That doesn’t mean results don’t matter. Winning a world title, hitting a goal, or finishing a project is still worth celebrating. But when you’re process-driven, the end result doesn’t define your success. It’s simply part of a bigger picture - a marker along the road, not the destination itself.
Derin’s work with elite athletes centers around this very idea. As a mental performance coach, he’s spent over a decade helping athletes from the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Notre Dame focus on the process. Building consistency, resilience, and a love for the work itself creates long-term success, on and off the field.
For anyone looking to improve in their craft, sport, or career, this is the shift that makes the difference. Results are fleeting. Championships are temporary. But the skills you build, the lessons you learn, and the grit you develop in the process? Those stick with you.
Whether it’s cars, competition, or life itself, being process-driven allows you to embrace the grind. It frees you from the anxiety of chasing one result after another and lets you focus on constant growth. Winning is great, but it’s not the whole game. True success comes from mastering the process and finding purpose in the work you put in every day.
Tune into Power Athlete Radio for more insights from Derin McMains and the ways a process-driven mindset can change the game in sports and beyond.