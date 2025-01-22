The Aesthetics Trap: Zach Even-Esh on High School Athletes, Hard Work, and the Performance Gap
In episode 729 of Power Athlete Radio, Zach Even-Esh shares his raw and insightful perspective as a teacher and strength coach working with high school athletes. With years of experience seeing hundreds of athletes walk through his doors each day, Zach reflects on the disconnect between the wealth of training information available today and the actual performance, readiness, and mindset of young athletes. His observations highlight a troubling trend: the prioritization of aesthetics over athletic performance and hard work.
Zach’s experience as a coach in the high school system gave him a front-row seat to the daily reality of these athletes. He consistently saw around 150 kids a day, and in observing how they showed up - their physiques, their mental readiness, and their work ethic - one thing became clear: something wasn’t clicking. Despite the explosion of information through social media and training programs, these athletes weren’t showing up better.
The culprit? A focus on surface-level aesthetics, fueled by influencers and flashy content. Zach points out how many young athletes today are captivated by the social media fitness culture, which is often driven by individuals who market unrealistic or unattainable physiques. These influencers, whom Zach refers to as “Joey Aesthetic types”, portray themselves as fitness icons, but many are achieving their results through unsustainable methods, including performance-enhancing drugs. The young athletes consuming this content don’t realize that what works for these influencers (often artificially) won’t translate into real-world athletic performance.
Zach’s concern goes deeper, though. The issue isn’t just the athletes falling prey to this messaging, it’s also how the current system enables it. Social media algorithms push more of the same content once an athlete engages with a single post. For example, after Zach RSVP’d for an event, he was suddenly inundated with videos about high school offensive line training camps. What struck him about these videos was how unprepared and underdeveloped the athletes looked. Offensive line training has become a big business, but as Zach watched videos of the so-called “top recruits” performing a 225-pound bench press test, he was disappointed. Most of the kids could barely manage 8-10 reps, and the one standout who hit 24 reps didn’t even lock out a single rep properly.
Beyond strength testing, the athletes didn’t look or move like polished athletes. Their skill development, physical readiness, and overall athleticism weren’t up to par. Yet, many of these young players seemed to think they’d already “made it,” thanks in part to the influence of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era. NIL opportunities, while valuable, have created an illusion for many young athletes—they believe they’re professional athletes before they’ve even built the foundation required for that level of success.
Zach emphasizes the need to refocus on old-school values: hard work, grit, and attention to detail. He recalls how, in the past, the mentality of athletes was built on toughness and relentless effort. Today, however, it seems that the more information, glamor, and clout available, the more these core principles get lost in the shuffle.
What’s most concerning is that this trend is setting young athletes up for failure—not just in sports, but in life. By chasing aesthetics and superficial achievements, they’re missing out on the life-changing lessons that come from embracing the grind, learning discipline, and putting in the unglamorous, hard work required to succeed.
As Zach notes, not every athlete will make it to the next level. But every young athlete deserves the opportunity to train in an environment that prioritizes performance over appearances, effort over shortcuts, and long-term growth over instant gratification. It’s up to coaches, teachers, and mentors to set the standard and guide these athletes away from the noise and back toward the principles that truly matter.
Zach’s message is a powerful reminder that while the tools, information, and platforms available to today’s athletes are unprecedented, they mean nothing without a foundation of hard work, focus, and resilience. It’s time to steer the next generation away from the glitz of social media and back toward the grind that builds not just great athletes, but great human beings.