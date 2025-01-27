The Case for Building Strength First: Fixing Broken Training Programs with Zach Even-Esh
In episode 729 of Power Athlete Radio, Zach Even-Esh reflects on the challenges of working with high school athletes during the summer training season. As a full-time strength coach in a high school, Zach sees the full spectrum of athletes—from motivated freshmen eager to start their journey, to older athletes returning from their offseason programs. However, not all of those offseason programs are created equal, and Zach doesn’t hold back when addressing the issues, he encounters when athletes take a less-than-effective path.
Summer Training Kickoff
Zach starts by highlighting the importance of summer training as a critical time for high school athletes to build strength, improve conditioning, and prepare for their upcoming sports seasons. For incoming freshmen, this marks their first exposure to structured strength and conditioning. It’s a chance to lay the groundwork, teach proper technique, and instill good habits that will carry them through their high school careers.
However, summer training isn’t just for beginners. It’s also an essential period for returning athletes to continue their progress. Unfortunately, Zach often sees a recurring issue: athletes who skip the school’s spring training programs to “do their own thing” or train with private strength coaches. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with seeking outside expertise, Zach is quick to call out private coaches who fail to prepare athletes for the demands of real training.
“I’m on My Own Program”
One of the most frustrating aspects of Zach’s job is dealing with athletes who return from private training programs weaker and less prepared than when they left. These athletes often show up claiming they’ve been following a “speed and agility” program or working with another coach, only to reveal glaring deficiencies when tested.
Zach shares a specific example: athletes who can’t perform basic bodyweight exercises like a recline row or a single push-up after months of training with a private coach. For Zach, this raises serious questions about the quality of those programs. As he puts it, “I want to go and equalize that strength coach.” It’s not just about the kids—it’s about accountability in the industry. If an athlete is returning weaker, the program they followed has clearly failed them.
The Problem with “Speed and Agility” Training
Zach also takes issue with the overemphasis on speed and agility programs for athletes who lack a foundational level of strength. Without adequate strength, athletes simply don’t have the power or control to translate those speed and agility drills into meaningful on-field performance. Strength is the foundation for everything else, and neglecting it is a major disservice to young athletes.
This is why Zach prioritizes strength as the cornerstone of his programs. Whether it’s teaching freshmen how to squat and perform push-ups correctly or ensuring varsity athletes are continuing to develop, his focus is always on building a solid base. Without it, all the speed ladders and cone drills in the world won’t make a difference.
Accountability in Coaching
At the heart of Zach’s frustration is the lack of accountability among some private strength coaches. He acknowledges that not all private coaches are bad—there are plenty of highly skilled and knowledgeable individuals in the field. But when a coach prioritizes flashy drills over foundational strength, or when they fail to deliver measurable results, it reflects poorly on the industry as a whole.
As a high school strength coach, Zach feels a responsibility to not only train his athletes but also educate them about what good training looks like. He encourages them to ask questions, track their progress, and recognize the difference between programs that work and those that fall short.
The Takeaway
Zach Even-Esh’s message is clear: athletes need to prioritize strength and accountability in their training. For high school athletes, the summer is a critical time to develop the strength and resilience necessary to excel in their sports. For coaches, both private and school-based, it’s a reminder to deliver programs that truly prepare athletes for success.
At the end of the day, it’s about giving athletes the tools they need to thrive. And a foundation of strength, built one rep at a time.