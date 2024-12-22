The Danger of Complexity: Lessons from Life, Business, and Martial Arts
In a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, Harry Shaw and I dove into a conversation about how simplicity often gets lost in life, business, and even training. We discussed how people tend to create unnecessary complexity to carve out niches, validate themselves, or make things seem more important than they really are. Yet, as I’ve learned, whether it’s through sports, fitness, or life itself, the solutions are often simple.
Take, for example, former Cal Golden Bear Marshawn Lynch, one of the most straightforward and unapologetically figures in professional sports. His philosophy? “Put your foot in the ground and go.” There’s no overthinking, no convoluted explanations - just simple, effective action.
Or consider the viral meme: “How do you lose weight? Sleep, drink water, eat protein, and move.” And the response? “Fine, keep your secrets.” It’s funny because it’s true. We’re often so desperate for some groundbreaking secret to success that we overlook the simple, time-tested fundamentals that are right in front of us.
Simplicity Is the Secret
In our quest to improve, we frequently add unnecessary layers of complexity, whether to stand out in a crowded field or to make ourselves feel more accomplished. This happens in fitness all the time. Instead of sticking to proven basics—lift heavy, move often, eat well—we create elaborate programs, invent jargon, and market “revolutionary” techniques that ultimately overcomplicate the process.
The same goes for life and business. We get caught up in trends, strategies, and buzzwords, forgetting that success often boils down to simple, consistent action. Show up, do the work, and take care of the basics.
The Krav Maga Connection
In this conversation Harry Shaw referenced Krav Maga, which for me is as much a source of funny memes as it is a practical self-defense system. The memes often poke fun at its commercialization, but the humor comes from a place of truth. Like many disciplines, Krav Maga has been watered down and overmarketed to the point where its core principles can get lost in the noise.
Harry mentions his first exposure to Krav Maga came in 2003. A friend of his, who eventually became my business partner (and, as it turned out wasn’t the best character person), introduced it to him. He pitched it as “Scrabble guy stuff,” which, at the time, Harry had no idea meant Krav Maga.
When he started training, he was struck by its simplicity. Developed for real-world combat situations, Krav Maga isn’t about flashy techniques or complicated maneuvers. It’s about practical, efficient, and effective solutions to dangerous situations. At its core, it embodies the principle we’ve been discussing: stick to what works.
The Problem with Complexity
Over time, like so many things, Krav Maga became diluted. Its commercialization led to gimmicks, certifications, and programs that stray far from its roots. The same thing happens in fitness, business, and countless other fields. What starts as a simple, effective solution becomes overcomplicated and commodified.
The challenge for us, as a whole, is to recognize when we’re falling into this trap. Are we adding value, or are we adding complexity for complexity’s sake? Are we focusing on fundamentals, or are we chasing the next shiny object to feel important or validated?
Returning to the Basics
Reflecting on this conversation with Harry, I’m reminded of how important it is to cut through the noise. Whether you’re training, building a business, or navigating life, success comes down to mastering the basics and consistently showing up.
Yes, there’s room for innovation and adaptation, but it should always serve to enhance the fundamentals, not replace them. It’s easy to get caught up in the complexities we create for ourselves, but as Marshawn Lynch would say, sometimes you just need to “put your foot in the ground and go.”