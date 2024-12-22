Everyday Warriors Nation

The Danger of Complexity: Lessons from Life, Business, and Martial Arts

Watch John Welbourn and Harry Shaw break down the power of simplicity in life, business, and training. From mastering the basics to avoiding the trap of overcomplication, discover why sticking to what works is the key to success.

John Welbourn

The Danger of Complexity: Lessons from Life, Business, and Martial Arts
The Danger of Complexity: Lessons from Life, Business, and Martial Arts / Everyday Warrior Nation

In a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, Harry Shaw and I dove into a conversation about how simplicity often gets lost in life, business, and even training. We discussed how people tend to create unnecessary complexity to carve out niches, validate themselves, or make things seem more important than they really are. Yet, as I’ve learned, whether it’s through sports, fitness, or life itself, the solutions are often simple.

Take, for example, former Cal Golden Bear Marshawn Lynch, one of the most straightforward and unapologetically figures in professional sports. His philosophy? “Put your foot in the ground and go.” There’s no overthinking, no convoluted explanations - just simple, effective action.

Or consider the viral meme: “How do you lose weight? Sleep, drink water, eat protein, and move.” And the response? “Fine, keep your secrets.” It’s funny because it’s true. We’re often so desperate for some groundbreaking secret to success that we overlook the simple, time-tested fundamentals that are right in front of us.

Simplicity Is the Secret

In our quest to improve, we frequently add unnecessary layers of complexity, whether to stand out in a crowded field or to make ourselves feel more accomplished. This happens in fitness all the time. Instead of sticking to proven basics—lift heavy, move often, eat well—we create elaborate programs, invent jargon, and market “revolutionary” techniques that ultimately overcomplicate the process.

The same goes for life and business. We get caught up in trends, strategies, and buzzwords, forgetting that success often boils down to simple, consistent action. Show up, do the work, and take care of the basics.

The Krav Maga Connection

In this conversation Harry Shaw referenced Krav Maga, which for me is as much a source of funny memes as it is a practical self-defense system. The memes often poke fun at its commercialization, but the humor comes from a place of truth. Like many disciplines, Krav Maga has been watered down and overmarketed to the point where its core principles can get lost in the noise.

Harry mentions his first exposure to Krav Maga came in 2003. A friend of his, who eventually became my business partner (and, as it turned out wasn’t the best character person), introduced it to  him. He pitched it as “Scrabble guy stuff,” which, at the time, Harry had no idea meant Krav Maga.

When he started training, he was struck by its simplicity. Developed for real-world combat situations, Krav Maga isn’t about flashy techniques or complicated maneuvers. It’s about practical, efficient, and effective solutions to dangerous situations. At its core, it embodies the principle we’ve been discussing: stick to what works.

The Problem with Complexity

Over time, like so many things, Krav Maga became diluted. Its commercialization led to gimmicks, certifications, and programs that stray far from its roots. The same thing happens in fitness, business, and countless other fields. What starts as a simple, effective solution becomes overcomplicated and commodified.

The challenge for us, as a whole, is to recognize when we’re falling into this trap. Are we adding value, or are we adding complexity for complexity’s sake? Are we focusing on fundamentals, or are we chasing the next shiny object to feel important or validated?

Returning to the Basics

Reflecting on this conversation with Harry, I’m reminded of how important it is to cut through the noise. Whether you’re training, building a business, or navigating life, success comes down to mastering the basics and consistently showing up.

Yes, there’s room for innovation and adaptation, but it should always serve to enhance the fundamentals, not replace them. It’s easy to get caught up in the complexities we create for ourselves, but as Marshawn Lynch would say, sometimes you just need to “put your foot in the ground and go.”

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Leadership & Self Help