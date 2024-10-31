This is For All the COACHES Out There. Know Your IMPACT!!
It's More Than a Sport
Stop thinking all of your efforts are geared towards the sport. Your value is much bigger than that. Yeah, the wins are great, and stacking up those trophies feels good. But when all is said and done, the real question is: What kind of legacy will you leave behind?
Your Words Echo
Understand that every word you speak, echoes long after the game is over. When you motivate, push, and never give up on them… those moments sink deep into the minds of these players. You’re not just building athletes; you’re building warriors, leaders, people who’ll go out and face challenges that make even the toughest game they faced look easy. Life is going to throw some brutal punches their way, and the lessons you teach them today are what they will rely on to keep getting back up when life tries to knock them down.
It’s About More Than Wins
Sure, everyone loves a win. But if that’s your only goal, if that is your only measure of success, you are thinking way too small. This season, make it about more than just the damn scoreboard. Make it about building character, teaching resilience, and fostering a team that values purpose and belonging to something bigger than themselves over points. Give these players something they can carry with them long after their jerseys have been packed away. Make them better people, not just better players.
You Can Change Lives
You alone have the power to shape their futures. Seriously take a moment to think about that and let that sink in! You absolutely have the ability to set these young warriors on a path that defines who they will become as adults. But here is the hard truth, that will only happen if you give a hundred percent every single moment you have with your team. You have to be disciplined and show up, be present, and be relentless. You have to make them believe in themselves, even when they don’t. You have to push them to be stronger, tougher, and more disciplined—because life isn’t going to cut them any slack.
Your Legacy Is at Stake
So Coach, moving forward, every time you step onto that field or court, every time you huddle up with your team, ask yourself: Am I just coaching a sport, or am I shaping the future? Because the impact you have is far-reaching, whether you know it or not. Make your legacy one worth remembering.
No Excuses….. LEAD!