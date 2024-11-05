Uday and Qusay's Lions: A Dark Glimpse Into Their Cruelty
Recently sat down with John McPhee on Power Athlete Radio to dig into a dark story. He gave a glimpse into the twisted cruelty of Saddam Hussein’s sons, Uday and Qusay. Known for their brutality, they were notorious for their violent displays of power, but one of the darkest revolved around the lions they kept. These lions weren’t just exotic pets, they were trained to serve the regime’s cruelty and Saddam’s sons’ sick pleasure.
John said, “After Saddam’s regime fell, the U.S. Army inherited these lions. The animals were placed behind a basic six-foot chain-link fence, near an Army building. For the most part, the lions lounged around, calm and seemingly harmless. But one day, as I was passing their enclosure, I watched a local woman in a burka walk by with her children. That’s when the lions went wild - lunging, roaring, clawing at the fence in a frenzy that seemed out of nowhere. In that moment, it hit me. These lions had been conditioned to see women and children as prey. They remained quiet when men walked by, but the sight of a woman or child triggered a reaction that was beyond instinct. It was a reaction trained by Uday and Qusay, who fed these lions women and children as a show of their sick control. These lions were no ordinary animals; they were twisted extensions of the Hussein family’s inhumanity.”
He said standing there, watching these lions thrash against the flimsy fence, he couldn’t shake how close things were to disaster. The Army didn’t know the dark history of these animals, keeping them in a makeshift enclosure that wouldn’t hold for long if they got riled up. The terror Uday and Qusay had unleashed extended beyond these animals, creating a world of fear so twisted it left marks on everything.
Evil will emerge when power goes unchecked. Uday and Qusay’s lions are symbols of the regime’s cruelty - a reminder that the atrocities of dictatorships seep into every corner. These stories serve as reminders of the dangers of unchecked power and the importance of remembering history, even the darkest parts, to ensure they’re never repeated.
Happy Election Day.