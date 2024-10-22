Managing Blood Sugar Levels with Technology and Monitoring Devices
Let’s talk about blood sugar regulation, a topic that has a lot more depth than most people realize. I’ve been diving deep into this, especially since my son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and started wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). It's been fascinating to track his glucose levels in real-time and see how his body responds to different foods, activities, and even sleep. This might sound like a more specialized topic, but trust me, understanding how your body manages blood sugar could give you a massive edge in your performance and overall health.
Now, let’s break down a few mechanisms that control blood sugar and what you should be focusing on, starting with aerobic capacity. Aerobic work plays a huge role in what’s called non-mediated glucose uptake. In simpler terms, it means your body can take in glucose without relying on insulin when you engage in aerobic exercise. This is a big deal for regulating blood sugar, keeping it steady, and improving overall metabolic health.
Strength training is another major player here. Lifting weights improves insulin sensitivity, which means your body becomes more efficient at using insulin to shuttle glucose into your muscles. On the flip side, having excess body fat works against you because it decreases insulin sensitivity. Body fat is highly oxidative and inflammatory, which creates a metabolic environment that is less efficient at using glucose. In fact, I gave a talk for the NSCA on metabolic flexibility, and this was one of the key takeaways: the more muscle you have and the less body fat you carry, the more metabolically flexible you are. In other words, your body is better at switching between fuel sources—like fats and carbs—and managing blood sugar efficiently.
So, why do some people wake up with high blood glucose in the morning? There are several factors, but one of the biggest culprits is poor sleep. Sleep quality has a direct impact on your metabolic health. If you’re getting crappy sleep, your body struggles to regulate blood sugar, and you’re more likely to wake up with elevated glucose levels. That’s why dialing in your sleep is just as important as your diet or training when it comes to keeping blood sugar in check.
In my experience, focusing on these key areas, aerobic capacity, strength training, and sleep, makes a huge difference in how your body handles glucose. You don’t need to go to extremes or wear a CGM to get a handle on it, but it’s worth paying attention to the signals your body is giving you. Blood sugar regulation isn’t just for people with diabetes, it’s a cornerstone of performance, recovery, and longevity. If you want to crush it in the gym and in life, managing your blood sugar is non-negotiable.
So, whether you’re just looking to optimize performance or dive deeper into metabolic health, start by nailing these basics: aerobic work, strength training, and quality sleep. The more muscle you have and the less body fat you carry, the better your body can regulate glucose and the more flexible your metabolism becomes.
That’s the key to staying strong, stay lean and healthy for the long haul.