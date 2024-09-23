Combat Conditioning Series: Explosive Power Production for MMA
The ability to increase the rate of force production is a crucial component of effective training for any combat sport. Every fighter I train has at some time expressed interest in boosting their striking and kicking power.
There are several factors that increase a fighter’s ability to produce additional power on their strikes and kicks:
First, the athlete can make improvements in their technical proficiency. This mainly applies to novice and intermediate level fighters who are still refining and improving technique.
Second, simply gaining additional absolute strength will automatically improve performance. Absolute strength gains that are realized without adding any significant body weight are preferable for combat athletes because most of these disciplines are weight class dominant. Additional articles about the training mechanisms and structure of training to improve absolute strength without adding muscle mass will be posted soon in this column.
Lastly, producing additional striking power hinges on the rate or speed at which we can produce or express force / strength. The training session listed below will utilize a simplified version of the training concept: “Post Activation Potentiation”. Post Activation Potentiation is a phenomenon where the force exerted by a muscle is increased due to its previous contraction. The principle utilizes the body’s neuromuscular system to enhance athletic performance through muscular recruitment. In this case, we will use Heavy Goblet Squats to enhance a reflex response due to the activation of muscle spindles, leading to stronger contractions.
For more information or programming centered around the use of “Post Activation Potentiation,” visit Project Deliverance.
1. Warm Up - 3 sets
Cardiovascular Activity* - 5 to 10 minutes
Air Squat - 10 reps
Walking Lunge - 10 reps
Push-Up - 10 reps
Jump Squat (Max Height) - 3 reps
Broad Jump (Max Distance) - 3 reps
Rest (2 minutes between sets)
*Such as: Run, Bike, Row, Jump Rope, SkiERG, etc.
2. Opener - 3 sets
Kettlebell Swing @ Moderate Weight - 10 reps
Dumbbell Push Press @ Moderate Weight - 10 reps
Dumbbell Jump Squat @ Light Weight - 5 reps
Pull-Up - reps
Rest (90 seconds between sets)
3. Main Event - 5 sets
Goblet Squat @ Heavy / Challenging Weight - 10 reps
Jump Squat for Maximum Height* - 3 reps
Floor Hold (High Plank, Top of Push-Up Position) - 30 seconds
Rest to full recovery
*Treat each rep as a single and reset for each jump
4. Finisher
Cardiovascular Activity* - 8 reps of 30-second sprint @ fast pace followed by 30 seconds of active recovery
*Such as: Run, Bike, Row, Stairs, Versa-Climber, SkiERG, etc.
5. Cool Down
Easy Foam Roller or Walk