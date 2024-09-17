Riding the Waves of Success: A Conversation with 7-Time World Wake Surfing Champion Ashley Kidd
In this episode of the Everyday Warrior Podcast, I had the pleasure of sitting down with wake surfing's undisputed champion, Ashley Kidd. With seven world titles to her name, Ashley has shattered the expectations of what's possible in a globally emerging sport. Her story is one of passion, perseverance, and an unrelenting drive to become the best. It started with overcoming an unexpected fear of the water and getting a push—literally—from her brother to try wake surfing for the first time.
Humble Beginnings in Corpus Christi
Ashley was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, which is better known for coastal leisure than for producing world-class athletes. But, like many champions, her path to greatness needed to be mapped out from the start. In fact, wake surfing wasn't even on her radar growing up. She developed a phobia of the ocean when she was six years old—thanks to an encounter with a hermit crab.
Despite her fear, Ashley's brother convinced her to try wake surfing when she was 15. At first, she resisted. She had been wakeboarding for a few years and saw no reason to switch, but her brother insisted. "He literally pushed me into the water," she told me during the podcast. As soon as she got up on the board, she was hooked. That moment would set her on a path leading to seven world titles and counting.
Revolutionizing the Sport of Wakesurfing
Ashley Kidd didn’t just compete in wake surfing—she changed the sport. When she first entered competitions at age 16, women’s wake surfing was still in its infancy, and the tricks performed were limited compared to what you see today. But Ashley saw what the men were doing—big airs, tricks that drew inspiration from ocean surfing—and asked herself, "Why aren't we doing that?"
Her first competition was a revelation. At just 16 years old, she landed tricks that no other women attempted. "Everyone was freaking out because I was doing airs," she recalls. "Women didn't really do airs back then. It was all carving and 360s."
That breakout performance earned Ashley her first board sponsor and an immediate promotion to the pro division. And from there, the competitive drive kicked in. “Once I got a taste of it, I was like, yeah, I want more of this.”
Seven World Titles and No Plans to Stop
As I spoke with Ashley, I couldn’t help but compare her to other legends in individual sports. In wake surfing, Ashley Kidd is what Kelly Slater is to surfing. The sheer dominance and the ability to stay at the top of the game year after year are remarkable. But even more impressive is her mindset. Ashley isn't just in it for the titles; wake surfing is part of her identity. "There's no reason to stop," she says. "It would be hard to process not competing anymore."
That competitive fire has carried her to seven world championships. Despite a knee injury last year, she's nowhere near slowing down. Ashley injured her MCL right after winning her latest title but opted for non-surgical rehabilitation. Her faith in her body’s ability to recover naturally speaks to the mental toughness that sets her apart.
The Sacrifices of Greatness
Behind every world champion is an immense amount of sacrifice. Ashley is no different. While most young adults were partying and living carefree lives, Ashley was on the water, putting in the necessary hours to perfect her craft. She admitted during our conversation that this lifestyle required her to miss out on some of the "normal" things people do in their twenties, but to her, the trade-off was well worth it.
"When everyone was going out, I was going to bed early to wake up and ride," she said. "You have to sacrifice certain things to get what you want."
This echoes a truth I've seen in my own life and the lives of other high performers. People look at athletes like Ashley or Michael Phelps and say, "They missed out on their childhood." But Ashley doesn't see it that way. "It's about the end result," she says. "I've achieved what I wanted and wouldn't trade that for anything."
Staying Authentic in a Social Media World
In an era where athletes often feel pressure to curate their social media presence to perfection, Ashley Kidd stands out for her authenticity. She's unafraid to poke fun at herself, frequently sharing moments that show her true personality. "I make myself look dumb on social media sometimes, but I don't care. I think it's fun," she said with a laugh.
That authenticity has helped her build a massive following, but it’s not all for show. Ashley balances the demands of social media with her core focus—wake surfing. She’s learned the power of saying no when opportunities don’t align with her passion. “At the end of the day, I’m doing this because I love wake surfing. If something takes away from that, I say no.”
What’s Next for Ashley Kidd?
With seven world championships, Ashley Kidd's future in wake surfing is still wide open. The sport is young, and so is she. When asked if she could see herself going for more titles, she didn't hesitate. "Why not? I'm still passionate about it and don't see myself stopping anytime soon."
Ashley's advice is simple but powerful for the younger generation- or anyone- really, really: "Follow your dreams and work hard. Consistency is the key to success."
As someone who has seen the power of that message firsthand, I couldn’t agree more. It’s the secret to winning, in wake surfing and in life.