A Conversation with Dr. Ben Skutnik on Education and Its Evolution: Power Athlete Radio Episode 792
To kick off 2025, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Dr. Ben Skutnik for a deep dive into education and its evolution on Power Athlete Radio. Ben, a recent PhD in exercise physiology, brought unique insights into how traditional education has shifted over the years and the challenges educators face in an increasingly digital age.
The Purpose of Education
One of the most compelling parts of our conversation was Ben’s perspective on what education should be about - creating universal thinkers. His PhD journey, which spanned over a decade, was about much more than just gaining knowledge in exercise physiology. He credited his advisor, who believed universities should prepare students to engage in thoughtful conversations across a broad range of subjects, as one of the biggest influences on his growth.
That resonated with me because it mirrored my own experience at UC Berkeley. While I was technically there to play football, I never let my identity stop at being an athlete. I majored in rhetoric and immersed myself in an education that shaped how I read, wrote, and thought critically. Sure, football opened the door, but it was the intellectual challenges - the classes, the debates, the late nights in the stacks of Berkeley’s library - that made my time there transformative.
How Technology Has Changed the Game
The world Ben and I went to college in doesn’t exist anymore. Back then, research meant hours in the library, digging through stacks of books and microfiche to uncover what you needed. That process taught us not only the value of information but also how to find it, synthesize it, and make it our own. Today, students can just pull out their phones or use AI like ChatGPT to access information in seconds.
Ben brought up a term that stuck with me - metacognition. It’s about teaching students how to think about their own learning, not just regurgitate information. That’s a critical skill in a world where everything is at your fingertips but real understanding is rare. We talked about how creativity and critical thinking have taken a back seat to convenience, and the risk that people won’t push themselves to truly master concepts if it’s all just a click away.
Student-Athletes in the NIL Era
Our conversation also touched on how student-athletes navigate education today, especially in the era of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. While I support athletes getting paid, I can’t help but wonder if today’s athletes are missing out on some of the personal growth that college provided for me. NIL deals, the transfer portal, and the professionalization of college sports have turned higher education into more of a farm system for the pros than an opportunity for students to grow.
When I was at Berkeley, I never saw football as my future - it was my ticket to an education. I worked hard to compete in the classroom, not just on the field, because I valued the experience of learning from brilliant professors and rubbing shoulders with people whose perspectives challenged mine. I’ll never forget a professor who told me, “Don’t ever use football as an excuse. Go into class like you’re just another student.” That advice stuck with me. It taught me to show up, engage, and fully embrace what college had to offer beyond the field.
Education: Irreplaceable or Outdated?
Ben and I also entertained the big question: Is traditional education irreplaceable in today’s digital world? I think it is. Sure, technology has made information more accessible, but it hasn’t replaced the value of learning through experience, discussion, and mentorship. The human side of education—the part where you sit in a room, share ideas, and learn from others—is something technology can’t replicate.
Ben shared how, as an educator, he sees the value of pushing students into discomfort, challenging them to think critically, and exposing them to perspectives they wouldn’t encounter otherwise. That’s what college did for me, and it’s what I hope institutions can continue to do, even in the face of rapid change.
Ultimately, this conversation reminded me why education is so important—not just for the knowledge you gain, but for the person you become. Whether you’re a student, an athlete, or someone looking to be better in life, the ability to think deeply, question assumptions, and embrace discomfort will always set you apart. And that’s the type of education we should all be striving for.