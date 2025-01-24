Everyday Warriors Nation

A Conversation with Dr. Ben Skutnik on Education and Its Evolution: Power Athlete Radio Episode 792

Growth requires challenging yourself to think critically and push boundaries. At Power Athlete, we’re here to help you level up in every way. Explore our training programs, listen to more podcasts, and join a community driven to empower greatness.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 792 // The Miseducation of Society w/ Ben Skutnik
Power Athlete Radio Ep 792 // The Miseducation of Society w/ Ben Skutnik / Power Athlete

To kick off 2025, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Dr. Ben Skutnik for a deep dive into education and its evolution on Power Athlete Radio. Ben, a recent PhD in exercise physiology, brought unique insights into how traditional education has shifted over the years and the challenges educators face in an increasingly digital age.

The Purpose of Education

One of the most compelling parts of our conversation was Ben’s perspective on what education should be about - creating universal thinkers. His PhD journey, which spanned over a decade, was about much more than just gaining knowledge in exercise physiology. He credited his advisor, who believed universities should prepare students to engage in thoughtful conversations across a broad range of subjects, as one of the biggest influences on his growth.

That resonated with me because it mirrored my own experience at UC Berkeley. While I was technically there to play football, I never let my identity stop at being an athlete. I majored in rhetoric and immersed myself in an education that shaped how I read, wrote, and thought critically. Sure, football opened the door, but it was the intellectual challenges - the classes, the debates, the late nights in the stacks of Berkeley’s library - that made my time there transformative.

How Technology Has Changed the Game

The world Ben and I went to college in doesn’t exist anymore. Back then, research meant hours in the library, digging through stacks of books and microfiche to uncover what you needed. That process taught us not only the value of information but also how to find it, synthesize it, and make it our own. Today, students can just pull out their phones or use AI like ChatGPT to access information in seconds.

Ben brought up a term that stuck with me - metacognition. It’s about teaching students how to think about their own learning, not just regurgitate information. That’s a critical skill in a world where everything is at your fingertips but real understanding is rare. We talked about how creativity and critical thinking have taken a back seat to convenience, and the risk that people won’t push themselves to truly master concepts if it’s all just a click away.

Student-Athletes in the NIL Era

Our conversation also touched on how student-athletes navigate education today, especially in the era of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. While I support athletes getting paid, I can’t help but wonder if today’s athletes are missing out on some of the personal growth that college provided for me. NIL deals, the transfer portal, and the professionalization of college sports have turned higher education into more of a farm system for the pros than an opportunity for students to grow.

When I was at Berkeley, I never saw football as my future - it was my ticket to an education. I worked hard to compete in the classroom, not just on the field, because I valued the experience of learning from brilliant professors and rubbing shoulders with people whose perspectives challenged mine. I’ll never forget a professor who told me, “Don’t ever use football as an excuse. Go into class like you’re just another student.” That advice stuck with me. It taught me to show up, engage, and fully embrace what college had to offer beyond the field.

Education: Irreplaceable or Outdated?

Ben and I also entertained the big question: Is traditional education irreplaceable in today’s digital world? I think it is. Sure, technology has made information more accessible, but it hasn’t replaced the value of learning through experience, discussion, and mentorship. The human side of education—the part where you sit in a room, share ideas, and learn from others—is something technology can’t replicate.

Ben shared how, as an educator, he sees the value of pushing students into discomfort, challenging them to think critically, and exposing them to perspectives they wouldn’t encounter otherwise. That’s what college did for me, and it’s what I hope institutions can continue to do, even in the face of rapid change.

Ultimately, this conversation reminded me why education is so important—not just for the knowledge you gain, but for the person you become. Whether you’re a student, an athlete, or someone looking to be better in life, the ability to think deeply, question assumptions, and embrace discomfort will always set you apart. And that’s the type of education we should all be striving for.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Power Athlete Radio