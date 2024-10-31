Building Strength, Building Resilience: Insights from Coach Dane Miller
In my recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Dane Miller, a USA Weightlifting and USA Track & Field coach, who has been instrumental in training professional and Olympic athletes. Not only has Dane played a significant role in molding champions, but he's also a father and a fellow "twin dad." This connection brought us into a kindred spirit zone, and while I had a whole set of planned questions, our conversation naturally veered into discussing life, sports, and solving what felt like the world’s problems!
A major part of our chat revolved around the evolution of strength training, particularly in how athletes are developed today compared to previous generations. Dane shared fascinating insights into how modern strength conditioning has evolved, blending the tried-and-true methods with cutting-edge science, leading to better outcomes for athletes across the board.
We also explored the idea that today’s athletes, particularly in Olympic sports, are being exposed to proper strength and conditioning methods earlier than ever before. This is especially apparent in the women’s side of athletics. In the past, training women the same way as men was often discouraged. But as more young female athletes are being introduced to weight training early in life, we're seeing them achieve higher levels of performance, while also maintaining incredible physical aesthetics, as Dane pointed out.
One of the standout examples we discussed was Sydney McLaughlin, the world champion hurdler who not only breaks records but could easily model for high fashion. This is the result of proper strength and conditioning, combined with her natural talent. Athletes like Sydney show us how strength training can go beyond performance, it helps build the total athlete.
We didn’t just talk about elite athletes, though. Our conversation touched on how crucial it is for everyday individuals to get involved in resistance training to improve overall health and longevity. We talked about how modern living has disconnected people from physical labor and exposure to the natural elements that build resilience—something Dane and I, as fathers of young kids, see firsthand. Letting kids play outside, get dirty, and expose themselves to nature contributes to their gut health, immune systems, and long-term resilience.
As someone who’s been deeply immersed in the athletic world, I’ve seen firsthand how the basics of lifting and getting stronger create the foundation for every sport. From a technical standpoint, Dane emphasized that whether you're working with professional athletes or weekend warriors, the fundamentals don’t change. Everyone needs to master movements, build strength, and maintain discipline over time. It’s not just about lifting heavier weights but improving overall athleticism.
In the end, our conversation highlighted a recurring theme: strength is foundational not only to physical performance but also to mental toughness and resilience in life. Whether it’s teaching young athletes to maximize their potential or encouraging regular people to embrace strength training for better health, the principles remain universal. Strength isn’t just for sport, it’s a lifelong asset.