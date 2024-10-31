Everyday Warriors Nation

Building Strength, Building Resilience: Insights from Coach Dane Miller

Learn how strength training fuels both athletic performance and everyday resilience. Tune in to hear Dane Miller’s powerful insights on building better athletes - and better lives.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 773 // The SPECIFICS of Strength Training
Power Athlete Radio Ep 773 // The SPECIFICS of Strength Training / Power Athlete

In my recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Dane Miller, a USA Weightlifting and USA Track & Field coach, who has been instrumental in training professional and Olympic athletes. Not only has Dane played a significant role in molding champions, but he's also a father and a fellow "twin dad." This connection brought us into a kindred spirit zone, and while I had a whole set of planned questions, our conversation naturally veered into discussing life, sports, and solving what felt like the world’s problems!

A major part of our chat revolved around the evolution of strength training, particularly in how athletes are developed today compared to previous generations. Dane shared fascinating insights into how modern strength conditioning has evolved, blending the tried-and-true methods with cutting-edge science, leading to better outcomes for athletes across the board.

We also explored the idea that today’s athletes, particularly in Olympic sports, are being exposed to proper strength and conditioning methods earlier than ever before. This is especially apparent in the women’s side of athletics. In the past, training women the same way as men was often discouraged. But as more young female athletes are being introduced to weight training early in life, we're seeing them achieve higher levels of performance, while also maintaining incredible physical aesthetics, as Dane pointed out.

One of the standout examples we discussed was Sydney McLaughlin, the world champion hurdler who not only breaks records but could easily model for high fashion. This is the result of proper strength and conditioning, combined with her natural talent. Athletes like Sydney show us how strength training can go beyond performance, it helps build the total athlete.

We didn’t just talk about elite athletes, though. Our conversation touched on how crucial it is for everyday individuals to get involved in resistance training to improve overall health and longevity. We talked about how modern living has disconnected people from physical labor and exposure to the natural elements that build resilience—something Dane and I, as fathers of young kids, see firsthand. Letting kids play outside, get dirty, and expose themselves to nature contributes to their gut health, immune systems, and long-term resilience.

As someone who’s been deeply immersed in the athletic world, I’ve seen firsthand how the basics of lifting and getting stronger create the foundation for every sport. From a technical standpoint, Dane emphasized that whether you're working with professional athletes or weekend warriors, the fundamentals don’t change. Everyone needs to master movements, build strength, and maintain discipline over time. It’s not just about lifting heavier weights but improving overall athleticism.

In the end, our conversation highlighted a recurring theme: strength is foundational not only to physical performance but also to mental toughness and resilience in life. Whether it’s teaching young athletes to maximize their potential or encouraging regular people to embrace strength training for better health, the principles remain universal. Strength isn’t just for sport, it’s a lifelong asset.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Power Athlete Radio