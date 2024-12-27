Crafting Champions: Reflecting on Felipe Costa’s goal to become a World Champion

Everyday Warriors Nation

Learn how Felipe Costa achieved his dream of becoming a world champion through preparation and relentless focus. Join John Welbourn on Power Athlete Radio as we break down the champion’s mindset and his path to greatness.

John Welbourn

In Episode 788 of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Felipe Costa and Arash Soofiani to talk about achieving greatness in competition and life. What made this conversation particularly meaningful was seeing how Felipe’s hard work, discipline, and mindset paid off as he became an IBJJF NOGI World Champion. There’s a lot to unpack from our discussion - lessons that go beyond jiujitsu and apply to anyone looking to crush their goals.

The Power of Goal-Setting and Reflection

At the end of 2023, I sat down with Felipe and Victor Hugo to set clear goals for the year ahead. One of the major ones was Felipe winning his first world championship. It’s easy to talk about goals, but it takes commitment to revisit them daily, let alone turn them into reality.

Felipe spoke about how he’d dreamed of this moment since his first steps in jiujitsu. But it wasn’t just about winning for him - it was about sharing the journey with the right people. When he reflected on his success, it wasn’t just his name on that podium; it was a tribute to his team, coaches, and everyone who supported him.

Goal-setting isn’t just writing something down on paper. It’s about knowing your purpose, surrounding yourself with the right people, and relentlessly pursuing what you set out to achieve.

Adversity Builds Champions

Felipe’s story is one of grit and resilience. One defining moment came during ADCC, where his opponent caught him in a deep heel hook. For most people, that would’ve been the end. But not for Felipe.

“I’m not tapping,” he told himself. Pain took a back seat to the fire inside him to win. Eventually, his opponent gave up on the submission, and Felipe went on to dominate.

That level of toughness doesn’t just show up on the mat. It’s forged in the hard training sessions, the sacrifices, and the belief that you can endure more than you think. Those moments of adversity? They’re opportunities to show yourself what you’re made of.

Preparation Is Everything

Felipe’s preparation was next-level. From dialing in his nutrition to sharpening his conditioning, he left no stone unturned. What stood out was how intentional he was, not just physically but mentally.

Felipe didn’t just visualize the highlights of winning. He also prepared for the worst-case scenarios. He imagined himself getting taken down or being caught in bad positions and worked through how he’d escape and recover. That mental rehearsal meant that when the worst happened, he wasn’t rattled, he was ready.

We also dug into how the right training contributed to his success. From focusing on conditioning to ensure he could push the pace for the entire match, to increasing his strength while cutting weight, Felipe made sure he was operating at his peak.

The lesson here is simple: If you want to win, you can’t leave anything to chance. Preparation, both physical and mental, is what separates those who hope to win from those who expect to.

The Value of Community

Felipe wouldn’t be where he is today without the people around him. Whether it’s his coaches, training partners like Victor Hugo, and the Six Blades crew, Felipe drew strength from his team.

This resonates with me because I’ve seen firsthand how success is rarely a solo act. When you’re surrounded by people who push you, hold you accountable, and share your vision, you go further than you ever could alone.

One thing Felipe said stuck with me: “This isn’t just about me. It’s about everyone who’s been a part of this journey.” That’s a powerful mindset.

What’s Next?

The reality is that winning a world championship doesn’t change your life overnight. You don’t wake up a millionaire because you’ve got gold around your neck. Felipe and I talked about how to leverage those wins to create more opportunities, whether it’s through super fights, sponsorships, or bigger competitions.

Felipe isn’t someone who’s going to sit back and rest on his success. That hunger to keep pushing, to never turn off the fire, is what sets him apart. The way he sees it, there’s always another mountain to climb—and he’s ready for it.

Going Forward

Talking with Felipe and Arash was a reminder of why I do what I do. It’s about more than wins or titles. It’s about the process, the preparation, and the people who share the journey with you.

Whether you’re a world-class athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone chasing personal goals, the lessons are the same. Set your sights on what you want, put in the work, and surround yourself with people who make you better.

At the end of the day, success isn’t just about luck. It involves preparation and clear focus. And that is exactly what Felipe had.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare.

