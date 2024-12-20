How Grit, Consistency and Teamwork Led Felipe Costa to a World Championship
When I sat down with my good friend and training partner, Arash Soofiani, for a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I knew we’d have a lot to talk about. What I didn’t anticipate was how deep the conversation would go and how much it would force me to reflect—not just on Felipe Costa’s incredible rise to becoming the IBJJF NOGI World Champion, but lessons learned, mentorship, perseverance, and community over the years.
This episode wasn’t about recapping Felipe’s achievements (though they’re impressive as hell). It was about digging into why his journey resonated so deeply with us and what it means for anyone striving to be their best.
Witnessing Felipe's Transformation
When Felipe came into our circle in 2022, he was a first-year black belt with big dreams but a lot to prove. He told me he wanted to win championships, secure a green card, and take his game to the highest level. These weren’t just empty ambitions, this guy worked.
Fast forward to 2024, and we’ve seen him transform in every sense of the word. His year started with a few bumps - some losses and setbacks that tested his resolve, but he never folded. He dug deep, learned from the experience, and came back stronger. Watching him win the Brazilian ADCC Finals, push through adversity at ADCC itself, and finally dominate at NOGI Worlds was emotional for all of us who’ve been in his corner.
I’ve trained with Felipe for years. I’ve been on the receiving end of his smother choke more times than I’d like to admit. But watching him succeed on that stage wasn’t just about his technical skill or physical preparation, it was about the maturity and confidence he’s developed. Seeing that growth in someone I’ve mentored hit me harder than I expected.
The Role of Mentorship
As I reflect on Felipe’s journey, I can’t help but think about my own experiences as an athlete. I had talent, sure, but I also made my share of mistakes. I didn’t always have the guidance I needed, and I let my pride and temper get in the way more times than I care to admit.
That’s why mentorship matters so much to me now. I’ve made it my mission to help the people I train avoid the pitfalls I stumbled into. When I see Felipe, Arash, or any of the guys I work with achieving their goals, I feel like I’m paying it forward - giving them the support I wish I’d had at critical moments in my own career.
Mentorship isn’t about coddling or hand-holding; it’s about pushing people to be better than they thought possible. It’s about being honest with them, even when it’s uncomfortable, and helping them see the bigger picture.
Why Felipe’s Win Was Different
What made Felipe’s win at IBJJF NOGI Worlds so meaningful wasn’t just the title, it was the way he got there. He didn’t just outwork his competition; he transformed himself.
We worked on everything from his strength and conditioning to his mindset. I watched him lose 20 pounds without losing an ounce of strength, improve his body composition, and ramp up his conditioning to a level I hadn’t seen before. More importantly, I saw him take control of his progress.
Felipe went from someone we had to chase down for updates to someone who took the lead. He started asking questions, scheduling his own training, and owning his goals. That shift in mindset was as important as any physical improvement.
Lessons for All of Us
Felipe’s journey has been a powerful reminder that success is never a solo endeavor. Behind every champion is a team of people who believe in them, push them, and hold them accountable. It’s iron sharpening iron, a concept we talk about a lot at Power Athlete.
But there’s another side to this. Success isn’t just about hard work; it’s about staying hungry. Winning one championship is a milestone, not the destination. My hope for Felipe, and anyone striving for greatness - is that they never let contentment creep in.
For me, Felipe’s success wasn’t just inspiring - it was a wake-up call. It reminded me why I wake up every day ready to move the dirt, to put in the work, and to help others do the same. Seeing someone you’ve mentored achieve their dreams fuels you in a way that’s hard to describe.
What’s Next?
The real question now is, what’s next for Felipe? He’s proven he’s one of the best, but staying on top requires just as much effort, if not more, than getting there. I’ll be right there alongside him, making sure he doesn’t settle for “good enough.”
For me, this experience reinforces the importance of what we do at Power Athlete: building a community where people are challenged, supported, and driven to be better every damn day. Felipe’s win is a win for all of us, and it’s a reminder of what’s possible when you combine hard work, great mentorship, and an unrelenting desire to improve.
So, here’s to 2025, another year of growth, challenges, and victories. If Felipe’s story teaches us anything, it’s that the work never stops - and neither should we.