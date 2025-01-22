Everyday Warriors Nation

Lessons Learned: Reflections on 10 Years of Growth and 42 Life Principles

Learn some life lessons I learned on my journey from NFL to training professional Athletes.

John Welbourn

In episode 700 of Power Athlete Radio, I reflect on the blog post I wrote 10 years ago, 42 Things Learned, and the journey that inspired it. Revisiting the lessons from that time, I dive into personal growth, fitness, and life experiences that have shaped the past decade. This milestone episode is not just a celebration of 700 podcasts but also an opportunity to revisit the principles that still hold true today.

The Origin of “42 Things Learned”

In 2013, I published 42 Things Learned on my blog, Talk to Me Johnnie. It was a list of lessons - quotes, personal mantras, training insights, and life philosophies - that represented what I’d learned up to that point. Each year since, readers have reached out, asking for updates or reboots. While I’ve revisited the concept over the years, this podcast allowed me to reflect more deeply on how those lessons evolved over the past decade.

The original list was a blend of personal reflections and practical advice - how to live, train, and grow as a person. Revisiting it 10 years later, I’ve realized that while some lessons remain evergreen, others have deepened in meaning, and new insights have emerged.

Timeless Lessons from 42 Things Learned

1. Animal-Based Protein Is the Foundation of Strength and Body Composition.

Over the years, I’ve seen diet trends come and go, but this remains a cornerstone of any solid training plan. The nutrient density, bioavailability, and muscle-building benefits of animal-based proteins are unmatched. While plant-based proteins can be supplemented with effort, animal protein’s efficiency makes it the superior choice.

2. Have a Goal. Any Goal.

This principle is just as relevant today. Goals give purpose to training and life. Whether it’s benching 300 pounds, completing a Tough Mudder, or simply improving your health, having a clear objective drives progress. Training without direction is like wandering without a map—you might move, but you’re unlikely to get anywhere meaningful.

3. If You Don’t Make Time to Get in Shape, Time Will Shape You.

This hard truth resonates even more now. Prioritizing fitness isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about longevity and quality of life. Without consistent effort, aging takes its toll, and the shape we find ourselves in might not be one we’re happy with.

4. Be a Fan of Humanity

Root for people to succeed. Celebrate when the best in the world perform at the highest level. This isn’t just about being a good spectator; it’s about adopting a mindset that fosters positivity and inspiration in others.

5. Confidence Comes from Doing the Work.

True confidence is earned through preparation and effort. It’s not about arrogance or false bravado—it’s about knowing you’ve done what’s required to perform and succeed. Whether in the gym, on the field, or in life, showing up and putting in the work is non-negotiable.

The Power of Reflection and Editing

Over the past decade, I’ve refined and revisited these lessons—not just in writing but in practice. Some insights came from training, some from coaching, and others from life experiences. What stands out most is the importance of revisiting your “body of work,” trimming the excess, and honing what truly matters. Just as in writing or training, life requires editing to create clarity and focus.

Why This Matters 10 Years Later

Reflecting on this list now, I see how these lessons have shaped not just my life but the Power Athlete community as a whole. They’ve guided training methodologies, inspired countless conversations, and formed the foundation of what we do here.

But the most important takeaway? These lessons aren’t static. They’re meant to evolve. The principles that hold true today might deepen or shift as we grow. The key is to stay open, keep learning, and continue putting in the work.

As we celebrate 700 episodes of Power Athlete Radio, I’m reminded that life, like training, is about consistency, reflection, and the pursuit of improvement. It’s not about getting everything right the first time—it’s about showing up, doing the work, and learning along the way.

Here’s to 10 more years of growth, learning, and empowering performance.

