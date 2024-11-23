Everyday Warriors Nation

Living Boldly: How Matt Vincent Champions Reinvention, Mentorship, and Purpose-Driven Living

Discover how Matt Vincent blends reinvention, mentorship, and purposeful living into a life worth emulating. Dive into the full episode of Power Athlete Radio now to gain powerful insights and inspiration

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 783 // NFL Paydays, Celeb Secrets, and the Afterlife w/ Matt Vincent
Power Athlete Radio Ep 783 // NFL Paydays, Celeb Secrets, and the Afterlife w/ Matt Vincent / Power Athlete

On the latest episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Matt Vincent, a two-time Highland Games World Champion, globetrotter, and founder of the HVIII Brand Goods and the "Not Dead Yet" movement. Beyond the accolades, Matt embodies a philosophy of intentional living, blending physicality, creativity, and mentorship into a life that inspires others to carve out their unique paths.

Here are some key takeaways from our conversation that shed light on Matt's ethos and how it resonates with the idea of living boldly.

Matt Vincent’s story is one of constant evolution. From dominating the Highland Games circuit to building a successful brand, his life is a testament to embracing change. As Matt shared, he believes in living multiple lives within the same lifetime - a perspective that shatters the notion that we’re bound by our past identities.

This approach doesn’t come without challenges. Reinvention requires vulnerability, a willingness to be a beginner again, and the bravery to fail publicly. But as Matt reminds us, failure is just a stepping stone to something greater. It's about experimenting, exploring, and, ultimately, finding what sets your soul on fire.

Matt isn’t just living life - he’s designing it. Through HVIII Brand and his “Not Dead Yet” mantra, he challenges the status quo of settling for mediocrity. Whether it’s traveling the globe or mentoring young men, Matt prioritizes doing what aligns with his values and goals.

During our conversation, he emphasized the importance of asking, “What do you want to do?” It’s a question many struggle to answer because we often follow a script written by someone else. Breaking free of that script requires introspection, courage, and, most importantly, action.

Despite his achievements, Matt remains deeply grounded in community and relationships. As we discussed, social media has made it easy to appear connected while actually fostering isolation. Matt’s solution is simple. Real-world engagement. From hosting immersive experiences to simply staying present in his interactions, he champions genuine connection.

It’s not just about the big gestures either. For Matt, it’s about showing up for people consistently. Whether it’s checking in with a mentee or supporting a friend’s endeavor, these small moments add up to a life rich in meaning and impact.

Mentorship plays a huge role in Matt’s life. Through “Not Dead Yet,” he’s created a platform to guide others toward a life of purpose and fulfillment. What’s unique about Matt’s approach is his relatability. He doesn’t pretend to have all the answers; instead, he offers his experiences as a framework, showing others what’s possible when you prioritize passion and resilience.

His advice to those looking to mentor or be mentored is one of Authenticity. Whether you’re sharing lessons or learning from someone else, being genuine creates the trust and vulnerability needed for growth.

As an athlete, Matt understands the power of physicality - not just as a way to stay fit, but as a metaphor for life. Movement is about progression, adaptability, and learning to thrive under pressure. Whether he’s training, mentoring, or brainstorming his next project, Matt channels the discipline and creativity honed in sport into everything he does.

Matt Vincent’s journey is a powerful reminder that life isn’t about surviving - it’s about thriving. His story encourages us to challenge norms, embrace reinvention, and live with purpose. Whether you’re an athlete, entrepreneur, or someone looking to make a change, Matt’s philosophy is clear: Life is short. Move the dirt. Make it count.

Tune into the full episode of Power Athlete Radio to hear more from Matt about mentorship, his globetrotting adventures, and how he continues to forge his path with integrity and grit.

Published
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

Home/Power Athlete Radio