Living Boldly: How Matt Vincent Champions Reinvention, Mentorship, and Purpose-Driven Living
On the latest episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Matt Vincent, a two-time Highland Games World Champion, globetrotter, and founder of the HVIII Brand Goods and the "Not Dead Yet" movement. Beyond the accolades, Matt embodies a philosophy of intentional living, blending physicality, creativity, and mentorship into a life that inspires others to carve out their unique paths.
Here are some key takeaways from our conversation that shed light on Matt's ethos and how it resonates with the idea of living boldly.
Matt Vincent’s story is one of constant evolution. From dominating the Highland Games circuit to building a successful brand, his life is a testament to embracing change. As Matt shared, he believes in living multiple lives within the same lifetime - a perspective that shatters the notion that we’re bound by our past identities.
This approach doesn’t come without challenges. Reinvention requires vulnerability, a willingness to be a beginner again, and the bravery to fail publicly. But as Matt reminds us, failure is just a stepping stone to something greater. It's about experimenting, exploring, and, ultimately, finding what sets your soul on fire.
Matt isn’t just living life - he’s designing it. Through HVIII Brand and his “Not Dead Yet” mantra, he challenges the status quo of settling for mediocrity. Whether it’s traveling the globe or mentoring young men, Matt prioritizes doing what aligns with his values and goals.
During our conversation, he emphasized the importance of asking, “What do you want to do?” It’s a question many struggle to answer because we often follow a script written by someone else. Breaking free of that script requires introspection, courage, and, most importantly, action.
Despite his achievements, Matt remains deeply grounded in community and relationships. As we discussed, social media has made it easy to appear connected while actually fostering isolation. Matt’s solution is simple. Real-world engagement. From hosting immersive experiences to simply staying present in his interactions, he champions genuine connection.
It’s not just about the big gestures either. For Matt, it’s about showing up for people consistently. Whether it’s checking in with a mentee or supporting a friend’s endeavor, these small moments add up to a life rich in meaning and impact.
Mentorship plays a huge role in Matt’s life. Through “Not Dead Yet,” he’s created a platform to guide others toward a life of purpose and fulfillment. What’s unique about Matt’s approach is his relatability. He doesn’t pretend to have all the answers; instead, he offers his experiences as a framework, showing others what’s possible when you prioritize passion and resilience.
His advice to those looking to mentor or be mentored is one of Authenticity. Whether you’re sharing lessons or learning from someone else, being genuine creates the trust and vulnerability needed for growth.
As an athlete, Matt understands the power of physicality - not just as a way to stay fit, but as a metaphor for life. Movement is about progression, adaptability, and learning to thrive under pressure. Whether he’s training, mentoring, or brainstorming his next project, Matt channels the discipline and creativity honed in sport into everything he does.
Matt Vincent’s journey is a powerful reminder that life isn’t about surviving - it’s about thriving. His story encourages us to challenge norms, embrace reinvention, and live with purpose. Whether you’re an athlete, entrepreneur, or someone looking to make a change, Matt’s philosophy is clear: Life is short. Move the dirt. Make it count.
Tune into the full episode of Power Athlete Radio to hear more from Matt about mentorship, his globetrotting adventures, and how he continues to forge his path with integrity and grit.