Owen Franks: From All Blacks Legend to Coaching Powerhouse
In the world of rugby, few teams have reached the legendary status of the New Zealand All Blacks. Renowned for their dominance and rich history, they represent the pinnacle of athletic performance. Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with one of their finest, Owen Franks, a powerhouse prop who has cemented his place in rugby history. We talked about his career, training methods, and his transition from player to coach after stepping away from professional rugby.
Owen’s rugby journey is nothing short of remarkable. From a young age, he was immersed in New Zealand’s rugby culture, where the sport is more than just a game - it’s a way of life. He talked about how boys and girls grow up playing touch rugby at school, and how wearing the All Blacks jersey is the dream. For Owen, that dream became reality at just 21 years old, when he made his debut as a tighthead prop for the Crusaders, which eventually led to his iconic All Blacks career.
Over the course of 15 years, Owen played in two Rugby World Cups and earned 108 caps for New Zealand.
One of the rad parts of our conversation was hearing about how Owen's success was built on the foundation of training his father introduced him to early on. His dad was ahead of his time, seeking out training programs from American football and using them to enhance Owen and his brother’s rugby training. Specifically, his father found ways to model their workouts after offensive linemen in football, understanding the similarities between their roles and the physical demands of scrummaging in rugby. This approach helped Owen build strength and resilience that would define his career.
Owen’s philosophy on training is simple but powerful: strength, technical precision, and consistency. He shared how, when he and his brother first came onto the professional scene, their commitment to lifting heavy weights was viewed as unusual. There were whispers that their intense training might ruin their bodies, but they proved otherwise. Their approach not only helped them thrive but set a new standard for how rugby players trained, focusing on longevity and performance.
Now transitioning into coaching, Owen is channeling his knowledge into the Japan national rugby team, a new challenge he’s excited to take on. Japan, though ranked around 10th or 11th globally, is known for their discipline and incredible work ethic, qualities that align perfectly with Owen’s philosophy. He’s focused on helping them close the experience gap and improve their understanding of the game through structured, deliberate training.
As we discussed New Zealand’s dominance in rugby, Owen pointed to the country’s tight-knit, insular community and the sport’s deep cultural roots. “Rugby in New Zealand is like a religion,” he said, noting the high expectations from the public and how that pressure drives players to continually strive for excellence.
What struck me most was Owen’s passion for seeing others improve. As he steps away from playing, he’s finding a new kind of satisfaction in mentoring others and passing on the lessons he’s learned throughout his extraordinary career.
My conversation with Owen Franks highlighted his journey of hard work, cultural pride, and the importance of leaving a legacy. I am excited to see where his dedication and smarts take him.