Owen Franks: From All Blacks Legend to Coaching Powerhouse

In the world of rugby, few teams have reached the legendary status of the New Zealand All Blacks. Renowned for their dominance and rich history, they represent the pinnacle of athletic performance. Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with one of their finest, Owen Franks, a powerhouse prop who has cemented his place in rugby history. We talked about his career, training methods, and his transition from player to coach after stepping away from professional rugby.

Owen’s rugby journey is nothing short of remarkable. From a young age, he was immersed in New Zealand’s rugby culture, where the sport is more than just a game - it’s a way of life. He talked about how boys and girls grow up playing touch rugby at school, and how wearing the All Blacks jersey is the dream. For Owen, that dream became reality at just 21 years old, when he made his debut as a tighthead prop for the Crusaders, which eventually led to his iconic All Blacks career.

Over the course of 15 years, Owen played in two Rugby World Cups and earned 108 caps for New Zealand.

One of the rad parts of our conversation was hearing about how Owen's success was built on the foundation of training his father introduced him to early on. His dad was ahead of his time, seeking out training programs from American football and using them to enhance Owen and his brother’s rugby training. Specifically, his father found ways to model their workouts after offensive linemen in football, understanding the similarities between their roles and the physical demands of scrummaging in rugby. This approach helped Owen build strength and resilience that would define his career.

Owen’s philosophy on training is simple but powerful: strength, technical precision, and consistency. He shared how, when he and his brother first came onto the professional scene, their commitment to lifting heavy weights was viewed as unusual. There were whispers that their intense training might ruin their bodies, but they proved otherwise. Their approach not only helped them thrive but set a new standard for how rugby players trained, focusing on longevity and performance.

Now transitioning into coaching, Owen is channeling his knowledge into the Japan national rugby team, a new challenge he’s excited to take on. Japan, though ranked around 10th or 11th globally, is known for their discipline and incredible work ethic, qualities that align perfectly with Owen’s philosophy. He’s focused on helping them close the experience gap and improve their understanding of the game through structured, deliberate training.

As we discussed New Zealand’s dominance in rugby, Owen pointed to the country’s tight-knit, insular community and the sport’s deep cultural roots. “Rugby in New Zealand is like a religion,” he said, noting the high expectations from the public and how that pressure drives players to continually strive for excellence.

What struck me most was Owen’s passion for seeing others improve. As he steps away from playing, he’s finding a new kind of satisfaction in mentoring others and passing on the lessons he’s learned throughout his extraordinary career.

My conversation with Owen Franks highlighted his journey of hard work, cultural pride, and the importance of leaving a legacy. I am excited to see where his dedication and smarts take him.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

