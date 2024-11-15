Revolutionizing Fitness: How Madabolic Gyms Prioritize Strength and Athleticism for Everyday Athletes
Strength is a cornerstone of athletic performance, health, and life. In my recent Power Athlete Radio episode with Brandon Cullen, co-founder of MADabolic gyms, we dug deep into what it means to build a system that prioritizes strength and athleticism for everyday people. Brandon’s approach challenges the status quo, setting a new standard in boutique fitness.
For those unfamiliar, MADabolic is not your average gym franchise. Born from a frustration with early CrossFit inconsistencies, Brandon and his co-founder set out to create something unique - programming that leads with strength while balancing athleticism, longevity, and practicality.
Brandon’s insights stem from a history rooted in the fitness industry's early 2000s CrossFit explosion. Back then, many gyms catered to the intensity-addicted, cramming excessive variety into each session. This left many participants battered instead of better, failing to develop long-term strength or athleticism.
Recognizing these flaws, MADabolic’s founders leaned into structured programming. They removed unnecessary complexity, focusing instead on carefully periodized, strength-biased workouts tailored to the everyday athlete. Brandon emphasized the importance of removing barriers like barbell intimidation and creating a welcoming environment that caters to high performers and fitness newcomers alike.
The result? A program that serves individuals who want to age athletically and perform at their best, whether they're running a marathon, chasing their kids, or just striving to be the strongest version of themselves.
MADabolic isn’t about gimmicks or fitness fads. It’s built for people seeking sustainable progress. Programming revolves around 12-week cycles of strength and interval-based conditioning, designed to challenge without overtraining. Every 13th week includes a deload phase, ensuring recovery and longevity for participants.
Brandon’s team recognizes that most clients aren’t training for the NFL or NHL but still want to feel capable and strong. MADabolic caters to this reality, emphasizing quality over volume and maintaining high standards for their trainers.
In Brandon’s words, MADabolic is about “aging athletically.” This means staying capable, mobile, and resilient for as long as possible. It’s not about who can do the most pull-ups or grind out the hardest workouts. It’s about creating lifelong habits that foster strength and performance.
Strength is the foundation of everything we do - whether you’re pushing sleds, squatting kettlebells, or chasing your kids at the park. Brandon’s approach highlights the value of simplicity. Training doesn’t need endless variety or flashy marketing; it requires discipline, smart programming, and an understanding of your audience.
MADabolic proves that you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, focus on doing the basics better: moving well, lifting heavy, and building a foundation that supports every other aspect of life.
As strength training moves into the mainstream, it’s clear we’re entering a golden age of fitness. People are waking up to the benefits of being strong - not just for aesthetics or performance but for longevity and resilience.
Brandon Cullen and MADabolic have carved out a niche by creating a fitness experience that prioritizes sustainable strength and athleticism over fleeting trends. Their growth (36 locations and counting) is a testament to the demand for smarter, strength-focused training.
To those looking to build strength and longevity, MADabolic offers a blueprint for success. Prioritize quality, periodization, and a commitment to making every participant stronger - inside and out.
If you’re ready to train smarter and embrace the transformative power of strength, tune into our podcast with Brandon Cullen and discover how MADabolic is redefining the in-person fitness experience for aging athletes.