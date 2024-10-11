Everyday Warriors Nation

The Future of Entrepreneurship

TrainHeroic CEO Ben Crookston joins John for a powerful discussion on what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur. They dive deep into the mindset needed for success, share insights on the top entrepreneurs redefining the game, and explore how AI is set to reshape the future of business and life.

John Welbourn

Are You Cut Out for Entrepreneurship?

Before diving into entrepreneurship, there’s one crucial question you need to ask yourself: Are you really built for this? Are you an entrepreneur, or are you a “wantrepreneur” - someone who loves the idea of it but can’t handle the grit that comes with the game?

Here are my 5 Rules of Entrepreneurship, the mindset you need to succeed.

1. Embrace Creativity
At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems. And guess what? That takes creativity. Entrepreneurs don’t just follow the crowd; they look at challenges from a different angle and carve out solutions that others can’t see. Don’t wait for a “lightbulb moment” though, creativity is a muscle you build, not something you’re born with. Flex it by constantly experimenting, brainstorming, and surrounding yourself with people who challenge you to think bigger and better. Push your limits. And don’t fear failure, it’s your greatest mentor.

So, ask yourself: What problem am I trying to solve? Because that’s where creativity starts.

2. Build Scar Tissue
Here’s the hard truth: entrepreneurship is brutal, and setbacks are inevitable. It’s not a matter of if you’ll hit roadblocks; it’s when. What separates the winners from the rest? They don’t wallow, they bounce back faster, tougher. You need to develop mental toughness and resilience, or as I like to call it, “scar tissue.” Every failure is feedback, and every setback is a stepping stone. Get fit, mentally and physically, and get used to doing hard things. Look in the mirror every day and ask yourself: Am I ready for the fight?

Business isn’t for the faint of heart. The ones who survive are the ones who take the punches and keep moving forward.

3. Don’t Fear Risk
Being an entrepreneur means risk is always on the table. But let’s get this straight: not fearing risk doesn’t mean being reckless. Risk is part of the deal, and the moment you stop feeling a little scared is the moment you stop growing. Here’s the kicker though, you’ve got to embrace the fear and move forward anyway. That’s courage. Courage isn’t the absence of fear; it’s pushing through, taking risks, and trusting that your vision is worth it. The key is to take calculated risks, think things through, make smart decisions, and adjust when needed. Mistakes will happen, but the faster you learn, the quicker you can adapt and keep charging ahead.

4. Adapt or Die
In the world of business, the one constant is change. Markets shift, customer needs evolve, and if you’re not adapting, you’re getting left behind. Being flexible isn’t about flakiness, it’s about survival. Whether it’s adjusting your product, your strategy, or even your skillset, adaptability is what keeps you in the game. Keep your ears open to feedback, and don’t let your ego keep you stuck in a bad direction. Pivot when you need to, and do it without hesitation.

5. Have Clear Vision
Vision is your North Star. Without it, you’re wandering aimlessly. You need to know where you’re going, set those big, long-term goals, and then break them down into smaller, actionable steps. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. But here’s the kicker: vision alone isn’t enough. You’ve got to stay flexible enough to pivot when things don’t go according to plan. Vision keeps you focused, but adaptability ensures you don’t fall off track when the road gets bumpy. The real power lies in execution. Bring others on board with that vision, and make them a part of your journey.

These five rules are your blueprint for cultivating the entrepreneurial mindset. It’s not about fads or shortcuts; it’s about grit, creativity, and the ability to adapt. Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone, but if you’re up for the challenge, these principles will help you navigate the chaos and seize the opportunities that lead to success.

Now, ask yourself again: Are you cut out for this?

If you want to talk more about business, training and mindset you can read more at my personal blog, Talk To Me Johnnie, or on social @johnwelbourn.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn is Founder/CEO of Power Athlete Inc and former NFL player. John was drafted with the 97th pick in 1999 NFL Draft and went on to be a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003, appearing in 3 NFC Championship games, and started for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2007. In 2008, he played with the New England Patriots until an injury ended his season early with him retiring in 2009. Over the course of his NFL career, John started over 100 games regular season games with 10 play-off appearances. He was a four-year letterman while playing football at the University of California at Berkeley. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. And did his Masters work at the UC Berkeley School of Education in 1999. Since retiring from the NFL, John has worked extensively with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, the US Army and Naval Special Warfare. He works as a consultant and advisor for several companies focused on improving human performance through training, nutrition and fitness-based technologies. John provides daily coaching and mentorship to over 5000 athletes around the world through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform. Since in 2013, John has hosted a weekly podcast, Power Athlete Radio; a podcast dedicated to improving performance and connecting with some of the smartest people on the planet. With more than 700 episodes Power Athlete Radio has proven to be on the top podcasts in the strength and conditioning realm. John travels the world lecturing on performance and nutrition for Power Athlete and as a keynote speaker. John is a married father of three and resides in Austin, Texas. You can catch up with him at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie”, at Power Athlete or on social media @johnwelbourn.

