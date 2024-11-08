The Relentless Rise of Ed Coan: A Power Athlete Journey
When it comes to powerlifting, few names inspire as much awe and respect as Ed Coan. Often referred to as "The King," Coan is more than a legend - he’s a master class in strength, discipline, and humility. Recently, on Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Ed to dig into the mindset and habits that made him a force in the world of strength sports, and why his influence still resonates with athletes today. Here’s a breakdown of that conversation.
Dominance and Discipline: The 15% Advantage
At his best, Ed wasn’t just stronger than his competitors; he was 15% ahead of them - a margin that’s almost unheard of in sport. The answer lies in his obsession with the process. Training was never a grind or a box to check off; it was his passion. He described training as a “gift,” something he looked forward to every day, regardless of the sacrifices or the pain involved. This love for the process helped him stay disciplined and consistent, even on the hard days. Ed’s approach was simple and effective - take each day as an opportunity to get better, and those incremental improvements will add up to something incredible over time. If you’re looking to create your own 15% advantage, start with the work.
Staying Grounded in the Pursuit of Records
Ed’s accomplishments include a 2,400-pound total at 220 pounds. But even as he was pushing the boundaries, Ed kept himself grounded. By staying focused on his goals rather than getting caught up in expectations or external validation. Ed was never one to chase records for the sake of fame; instead, he set his own benchmarks and aimed to surpass his personal bests. In a world that’s all about quick wins and showing off for the “gram”, Ed’s focus is unwavering. He reminded us that true greatness comes from staying focused on the work, not the cheer of the crowd. It’s a lesson for any athlete about keeping your ego in check and staying true to what drives you.
Under Pressure
One of Ed’s secrets to success was his ability to mentally lock in and visualize each lift as if it were competition day. He walked us through his approach to visualization, explaining how he kept his routine the same, whether he was lifting 135 pounds or 900. That consistency and focus allowed him to peak effectively, delivering his best when it counted most. For Ed, visualization wasn’t just a mental exercise; it was a way of ingraining every detail of his lifts into muscle memory. If you want to perform under pressure, practice under pressure. By making every training session a competition day – be ready when it’s time to step up.
Mentorship Legacy
Throughout his career, Ed hasn’t just been a competitor; he’s been a mentor. Lifters like Kirk Karwoski, among others, have looked to Ed for guidance and inspiration, and his influence is seen in today’s powerlifting scene. Ed talked about the smile it brings to see his techniques and philosophies passed down to the next generation. When asked for advice for young lifters, he emphasized the importance of patience and commitment. Strength isn’t built overnight, and Ed reminded us that there are no shortcuts. His legacy is a testament to the value of experience and the impact that mentorship can have on the sport.
Lessons Beyond the Platform
We dove into some of the broader life lessons learned under a lifetime of iron. Lessons about resilience, self-awareness, and pushing past limits. Powerlifting taught him to listen to his body and respect its signals. He shared how setbacks, from injuries to everyday challenges, forced him to adapt and be patient with his progress. He believes the key is to build resilience by showing up, even when it’s tough, and learn to be honest with yourself about your limitations and strengths. Ed’s journey in powerlifting is laden with achievements, but in reality, it is a master class in grit and unrelenting dedication.
In our conversation, Ed Coan proved that there’s a lot more to strength than just the physical. His approach to training, his humility, his ability to focus under pressure, and his dedication to lifting up others make him a true Power Athlete. If you’re on your own journey, whether in powerlifting or another pursuit, take a page from Ed’s book: love the work, stay humble, and never stop striving to be your best.