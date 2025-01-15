The Role of Muscle in Longevity and Health: Power Athlete Radio Episode 789 with Arash Soofiani and John Welbourn
On Episode 789 of Power Athlete Radio, I had the chance to sit down with my training partner, Arash Soofiani, to discuss a topic that’s been central to my philosophy for decades - muscle as the cornerstone of longevity. For years, I’ve been hammering home the idea that building muscle isn’t just about performance or aesthetics; it’s about living a longer, healthier, and more functional life. This conversation gave me the opportunity to dive deeper into why muscle is so critical and how strength training impacts every aspect of our well-being.
Muscle as Metabolic Currency
One of the points I keep coming back to is that muscle is metabolic currency. It’s highly insulin-sensitive, meaning it plays a key role in managing blood sugar and optimizing fat metabolism. The more muscle you carry relative to body fat, the better your overall health outcomes will be.
I’ve always believed that carrying muscle and maintaining metabolic flexibility is essential for avoiding chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. It’s not just about lifting weights to look good—it’s about creating a body that can stand up to the stresses of life and age.
Strength Training for Independence
When I look at what allows people to stay independent as they age, it all comes back to strength. Weightlifting isn’t just about building muscle - it strengthens your bones, protects your joints, and gives you the ability to perform everyday tasks without pain or struggle.
I always emphasize training in multiple planes of motion, whether it’s squatting, lunging, or stepping up, you have to move your body through space in ways that mimic real-life tasks. Throw in athletic problem-solving - things like Jiu-Jitsu, tennis, or even throwing a football, and you’re training your body to adapt and perform in new, meaningful ways. That’s what real longevity looks like.
Cognitive Health and Neuroplasticity
Another point Arash and I dug into is how muscle impacts brain health. There’s a strong connection between muscle mass and cognitive function. Maintaining strength as you age doesn’t just help you stay physically independent - it helps keep your brain sharp, reducing the risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia.
I’ve been a huge proponent of using training to fight neurological decline. Jiu-Jitsu, for example, forces you to problem-solve in real time. It builds neuroplasticity by challenging your body and mind to adapt to new situations. That kind of mental engagement, combined with strength training and proper nutrition, is an absolute game-changer.
Hormonal Health and Muscle
We also talked about how maintaining muscle helps with hormonal health, especially as we age. After 40, testosterone naturally declines, and with it, your ability to build muscle and recover. Strength training is one of the best ways to keep your hormone levels optimized naturally. If you’re not lifting weights regularly and getting bloodwork done, you’re leaving a lot on the table.
Takeaways
This conversation with Arash reinforced what I’ve been preaching for years, muscle isn’t optional if you want to live a long, vibrant life. Lifting weights, eating a high-protein diet, getting quality sleep, and taking care of your body are non-negotiables.
If you want to feel strong, stay independent, and keep doing the things you love well into your later years, it starts with building and maintaining muscle. This isn’t just about living longer—it’s about living better.