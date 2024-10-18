Terry Crews on Growing Up in Flint, Michigan: How Art Became His Escape Route
Terry Crews' story is one of resilience, creativity, and determination. Growing up in Flint, Michigan, a city plagued by violence, poverty, and economic instability, Crews knew from a young age that he needed to escape. His natural artistic talent and desire to break free from the chaos at home and in his community became his escape from the realities and violence at home.
As Crews puts it, "The whole plan was like, man, get out of here because it’s getting crazy." Flint was not only struggling with economic downturns due to the collapse of the automotive industry, but it was also the murder capital of the U.S. per capita at the time. Every weekend, violent incidents became a norm, with people getting shot at events and streets riddled with crime. "It was just bloody and ridiculous," Crews recalls.
However, the turmoil didn’t stop at the city limits. Crews faced a difficult situation at home as well. His father was an alcoholic who frequently beat his mother, creating a volatile and toxic environment. Meanwhile, his mother clung to religion, adding another layer of intensity to the household. "It created this really, really toxic mix," Crews says, underscoring the dual pressures he faced—surviving both the dangers outside his door and the turmoil inside his home.
Finding Hope in Art
Amid this turmoil, Crews found solace and hope in his art. From an early age, he had a gift for drawing, something he honed to escape the harsh realities of his life in Flint. "I always had an art talent," Crews explains. "I'm left-handed, right-brained, and used to draw all the time." Drawing became his way of processing the chaos around him. It allowed him to envision a future beyond the streets of Flint.
For Crews, art wasn’t just a hobby—it was a lifeline. His creativity provided him with a sense of identity and purpose at a time when everything else around him felt out of control. While many people in his community turned to drugs or fell victim to the violence, Crews used his artistic skills as a means to dream of a better life.
However, it was only now clear how this talent would translate into a way out of Flint. "The question became, how was I going to escape?" Crews recalls. He knew that art could be his route to a different life, but in a place like Flint, where survival seemed to trump everything else, figuring out how to turn that dream into reality was the challenge.
Football as a Temporary Path
While Crews' love for art ultimately drove his escape, football became the immediate answer. At the age of 14, he started lifting weights and training intensely, not because he loved the sport but because he saw it as a viable way to earn a scholarship and leave Flint. In Crews' mind, football was the vehicle that would take him far enough away from the violence and dysfunction of his hometown.
In hindsight, Crews reflects on this period with gratitude for football's role as a stepping stone. But he always knew that art would be his true calling, the passion that would eventually sustain him beyond the gridiron.
Crews' story is a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of having a vision for something better. Growing up in a city and home torn apart by violence and instability, he relied on his talent and determination to forge a path to success. Ultimately, his creativity and love for art enabled him to escape Flint and build a career far beyond his wildest dreams.