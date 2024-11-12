Classic Car Addict and Arizona’s Automotive Legacy: A Closer Look at Hutch and His Collection
Hutch’s Story: A Life Fueled by Passion
Hutch’s automotive journey began far from the Arizona desert, in Kansas. Born with a passion for speed, he spent his youth riding and competing in dirt bike events, developing skills and resilience. However, after injuries ended his dreams of going professional, Hutch transitioned from racing dirt bikes to selling them, eventually moving into car sales. Rising through the ranks, he managed major dealerships in Kansas before diving into high-end custom car sales, where he’s built a reputation for curating unique, quality vehicles for clients like NBA star Devin Booker and real estate mogul Brad Lea. Today, his dealership, Classic Car Addict, stands as a testament to his dedication to quality and passion for performance and vintage cars.
The Classic Car Addict Experience
Classic Car Addict is more than a showroom; it's a space where car enthusiasts can connect with the history, design, and performance of each vehicle. Hutch has created a welcoming environment where clients can explore a diverse inventory, from muscle cars to meticulously restored classics and high-performance modern models. Located at 535 W Iron Ave, Suite 113-116 in Mesa, Arizona, the dealership offers a level of customer service that feels personal yet professional, catering to a global audience (Classic Car Addict).
Spotlight on Three Iconic Cars
Hutch’s current lineup includes three standout vehicles that represent the best of American automotive design and innovation.
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51
The Corvette Stingray Z51 is the star of the showroom. Introduced in 2014, this model redefined what the Corvette could achieve in terms of performance and style. This 2016 Arctic White edition, enhanced by Cordes Performance in Tempe, AZ, pushes boundaries with its 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine upgraded to produce an astounding 675 horsepower.
Exterior: Finished in Arctic White with carbon fiber roof panels and a vented carbon-fiber hood, the Corvette combines sleek aesthetics with aerodynamic efficiency.
Interior: Luxurious touches include Adrenaline Red leather seats, a 10-speaker Bose surround sound system, and a digital dashboard with a 200-mph speedometer.
Performance: The Z51 Performance Package and upgrades such as a procharger kit, CPR LTX cam, and Circle D converter make this Corvette both a beauty and a beast, built to conquer the road.
1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351
The 1973 Mustang Mach 1 captures the essence of American muscle. This model, the last of the first-generation Mustangs, is as much a cultural icon as it is a car. Originally finished in Blue Glow, this Mustang has been meticulously restored in maroon, adding a custom touch to its classic look.
Exterior: Signature Mach 1 elements, such as the dual-scoop hood and Mach 1 graphics, give it an aggressive stance.
Interior: A reupholstered black vinyl interior with vintage Philco stereo and a wooden steering wheel provide a nostalgic driving experience.
Engine: Powered by a 351ci Cleveland V8 with a Holley carburetor, this Mustang delivers the rumbling power that defines the muscle car era.
1969 Chevrolet C10
The 1969 Chevrolet C10 has been transformed into a custom masterpiece, blending vintage charm with modern enhancements. This truck has undergone a frame-off restoration, resulting in a sleek, Silver Metallic finish with a matte black stripe accented by orange trim.
Exterior: Unique touches like shaved bumpers, a polished billet grille, and hidden Chevrolet engraving add a custom look.
Interior: Equipped with black leather bucket seats, a custom console, and a Sony touchscreen, the C10 combines comfort with functionality.
Performance: The 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine and Tremec T-56 six-speed transmission offer impressive power, supported by QA1 coilovers and Baer disc brakes for enhanced handling.
Arizona’s Car Culture and the Barrett-Jackson Connection
Arizona’s passion for cars is epitomized by the annual Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, a world-renowned event that attracts collectors and enthusiasts globally. Some of the most coveted cars have been sold here, including a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe that fetched over $3.8 million, making it the most expensive Corvette ever sold at auction. Barrett-Jackson’s high standards and spectacular showcases have cemented Arizona’s place in the global classic car market (Barrett-Jackson).
