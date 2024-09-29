Everyday Warriors Nation

Kristian Nairn on the Circle of People Around You: "If They Suck, Change Circles."

Kristian Nairn shares his life philosophy—believe in your talents, don’t let others dim your light, and if those around you hold you back, it’s time to find a new circle.

Mike Sarraille

Kristian Nairn, best known for his portrayal of Hodor on Game of Thrones, has lived his life authentically, unapologetically embracing who he is. In a recent conversation, he shared his personal philosophy, touching on the importance of self-confidence, surrounding yourself with the right people, and letting your light shine—no matter what others think.

Nairn's wisdom echoes the advice of another famous figure: Texas country legend Willie Nelson. Nelson's simple yet profound message, "Let people be people; it's their greatest strength, " reminds us that each person's individuality is their greatest strength. Nairn takes this idea to heart, emphasizing that believing in yourself, especially when others doubt you, is key to success.

In his own words, Nairn explains, “Just having faith in your talents… and not to doubt yourself because the world will doubt you.” For Nairn, the path to success is paved with self-belief. It’s easy to fall into the trap of listening to others’ judgments, especially in a world that often tries to categorize and limit people. But Nairn is adamant—don’t let anyone else’s opinion define who you are or what you can achieve.

Like Nelson, Nairn's journey is one of staying true to himself despite external pressures. Whether as an actor, DJ or simply as Kristian, he's always embraced his uniqueness. "Don't be afraid to show your light," Nairn advises. He knows firsthand how society can try to dim that light, whether by telling you you're too different, too tall, or don't fit the mold. But Nairn urges people to use what makes them different as their strength rather than conforming.

One of Nairn's core principles is to avoid letting others drag you down. "If you're hanging out with people keeping you down, then change your circle," he advises. People around you should lift you up, not hold you back. It's a message that resonates beyond the entertainment industry and applies to anyone striving for personal growth. Your environment and the people in it play a significant role in your success. If those in your life are constantly negative or unsupportive, it's time to reconsider your circle.

Nairn's message is a call to live authentically, trust your abilities, and surround yourself with positivity. In a world full of noise and criticism, the most powerful thing you can do is to believe in yourself and keep pushing forward. So, like Willie Nelson said, let people be people—and don't let anyone dim your light and make sure you aren’t doing the same to others. 

Mike Sarraille is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a consulting and executive search firm; and Legacy Expeditions, an extreme adventure company which has set 4 x world records in skydiving. Mike is a 2023 and 2024 Top 30 Global Gurus leadership speaker, 2 x Best-Selling Author of The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent and The Everyday Warrior: A No-Hack, Practical Approach to Life. Mike also participated in the filming and production of two documentaries, Drop Zone Everest and Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done. Mike started the Everyday Warrior Initiative on Men’s Journal in 2022 before moving it to Sports Illustrated On SI alongside his co-host John Welbourn. He is a former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper, and retired US Navy SEAL

