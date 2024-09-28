Kristian Nairn's Rules for Life: Be Authentic, Communicate, and Embrace Happiness
When most people think of Kristian Nairn, they envision the towering, gentle giant Hodor from Game of Thrones. However, Nairn’s life has been defined by far more than a single iconic role. In his journey from small-town Ireland to global fame as an actor, DJ, and now author of Beyond the Throne, Nairn has developed a set of guiding principles that have led him through success, challenges, and personal growth. Here’s what he had to say about the rules that have shaped his life.
1. Be Real
Kristian's first rule is simple but profound: be authentic. "In today's universe, we're constantly projecting out on social media and to people who don't really matter," Nairn explains. Nairn's message is a powerful reminder to stay true to yourself in a world that often pushes people to put on a facade—whether for likes, validation, or fitting into societal norms. It's not about living to others' expectations but finding comfort in your skin.
Being real means embracing authenticity, even when it’s uncomfortable. For Nairn, it’s about showing up as your true self, flaws and all. He knows from experience that hiding who you are can lead to misery while being unapologetically yourself brings a sense of freedom. His advice? "Don't be ashamed of who you are. If you have something different about you, don't hide it—use it."
2. Keep the Conversation Going
The second rule Kristian lives by is communication, even with those who see the world differently. "One of the biggest problems in the world today is that people who disagree with things no longer communicate," Nairn says. In a divided world, it's easier to shut down, block, or dismiss people with opposing views, but Nairn sees that as a path to stagnation.
He believes that real progress only comes when people are willing to talk and, more importantly, listen. "If I could leave the world with something, I would have people communicating again, even with those they violently disagree with," Nairn notes. This is a reminder that civil discourse, even among opposing sides, is essential for growth—both personal and societal.
3. Find Your Happiness
Kristian's third rule is the most important: find what makes you happy and hold onto it. "Being happy is hard these days," he admits, acknowledging that happiness can often feel elusive in a world full of noise, stress, and judgment. But Nairn's message is clear: happiness is worth pursuing, and it's okay to prioritize your well-being, even if that means stepping outside the norms or expectations of others.
"If you can make yourself happy in any way, do it, and don't feel bad," Nairn encourages. His journey of self-discovery, from playing music in his bedroom to finding fame on-screen and on stage, proves that fulfillment is personal—and it's okay if your version of happiness doesn't look like anyone else's.
Kristian’s Legacy
In a world where people are constantly bombarded with external expectations, Kristian Nairn's rules for life—be real, communicate, and find your happiness—serve as a grounding reminder of what matters. Much like his advice, his journey is about authenticity, connection, and the pursuit of joy. Whether through his music, acting, or writing, Nairn continues to live by these principles, offering a powerful example for all of us to follow.