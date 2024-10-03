Trey Yingst: Staying Resilient Under Fire Through Discipline and Human Performance
Trey Yingst is no stranger to the frontlines of some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones. As FOX News' Chief Foreign Correspondent, he has spent years in war-torn regions, from Ukraine to Gaza, witnessing firsthand the brutality of war. While the intensity of the job takes a toll, Yingst has developed a set of mental and physical habits that help him maintain focus, resilience, and, most importantly, balance in an environment where those things are hard to come by.
For Yingst, writing Black Saturday, his book about the October 7 Hamas attack and the ongoing conflict in Israel, was a cathartic process. "It was an opportunity to get my story out on paper and also do what motivates me, which is get the stories of other people out," he says. Despite his public role, he downplays the focus on himself. "I'm a TV journalist, I'm on TV, but I don't want this story to be about me. I'm a part of this story because I covered it."
This approach underscores Yingst's mission-driven mindset. While the weight of what he witnesses would overwhelm most, he has learned how to process the harsh realities of war without letting them consume him. A significant part of managing this comes from having a set of habits to fall back on, particularly regarding his physical and mental health.
"In the early days of the conflict, we weren't eating regularly, we weren't sleeping regularly," Yingst recalls. But once his schedule became more stable, he focused on what he could control—his fitness and nutrition. "I try to eat really clean. I go to the gym almost daily, and I go for runs."
Running, in particular, plays a crucial role in helping him manage the mental strain of his work. Although he admits, "I don't actually like to run," the discipline and mental strength he builds through running keeps him grounded. "Sometimes if I'm feeling overwhelmed or I'm thinking about October 7 or what's happening to the people of Gaza... rather than going out and having a couple of beers, I go run."
Yingst's internal dialogue has become a source of strength. When he feels weak or unmotivated, he pushes himself harder, drawing inspiration from inspirational figures, who emphasize resilience and mental toughness. "When I have that thought—'I don't want to run 10K'—I think, 'Oh good, good. You're feeling weak. Now you're running 15K.' That internal dialogue has really helped me because it is a mentality thing. I'm not going to feel sorry for myself. I'm going to stay focused on the mission."
Discipline is a central theme in Yingst’s approach to human performance. "If you look at the background on my phone, it says 'your goals' with 'discipline' and 'accomplishments' in the middle," he explains. This simple yet powerful reminder applies to everything in life, from covering war to personal development. "I think that can be applied to anything in life."
By staying disciplined and maintaining strong habits, Trey Yingst has navigated the physical and emotional challenges of reporting from the world's most dangerous environments. Through his focus on fitness, mental fortitude, and mission-driven behavior, Yingst demonstrates the power of resilience, even in the harshest conditions.