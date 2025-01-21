Are Vendors Holding Back Your Business Growth?
Here’s how to tell if the vendors (or independent contractors) you’re working with are killing your business…
I was sitting in a board of directors meeting years ago and I heard this great analogy:
It was about how “kings” used to rule over a thousand years ago, and how the way they grew their kingdom is very similar to how we grow companies today.
So similar, that we could look at the strategies that worked to help them grow, and look at the weaknesses that consistently destroyed a king—and those strategies and weaknesses are almost identical to what grows business today.
And one of my favorite examples is this:
Kings were always looking to increase their power, and in order to increase their power, they had to increase the amount of land they owned. There were two ways the kings were able to increase the amount of land they owned, and in business that would be equal to the amount of market share we own (or if you’re a smaller company, it would be the amount of sales you make).
The two ways kings were able to expand were by:
- Increasing the size of their own army
- By hiring mercenaries that would come in and help them take over more land
In business today, that would be like hiring more in-house salespeople (as our army) or hiring vendors (like mercenaries) to help us get more sales.
There are a lot of very famous examples of both of those throughout history, but there’s also a very clear track record that kings who hired mercenaries quickly expanded the amount of land they owned… but…
…it almost always made them weaker.
Meaning, every king that used mercenaries, and that allowed those mercenaries to remain in their kingdom after the expansion, ended up having a very weak rule and was often de-throned…
…as opposed to kings that built their own army or that used mercenaries as temporary pawns and then had a strategy for rapidly getting them out of their territory so their own army could take over.
The kings wanted the mercenaries out of their territory for four main reasons, and if a king didn’t get the mercenaries off their land quickly, they eventually lost their kingdom (and you’re about to see a similarity between this and how you might feel about the vendors you work with):
- Mercenaries are never loyal to anybody except themselves.
- They’re only by your side as long as you’re the highest payer, and as soon as the pay stops for any reason, they either leave… or they turn on you.
- Mercenaries felt a kinship to the land they helped acquire, so they felt like they owned rights to that land, which made it harder to get them out.
- When mercenaries go into a land to overtake it, they only know how to do it using whatever strategies they were brought up with (like raping, killing, and pillaging), which is normally not in alignment with the peaceful values that keep a kingdom strong.
And all of that is very similar in business today.
When we want to grow—but we don't have enough employees to support that growth—it might be a call center that you don’t have, a sales team that you don’t have, a marketing team, or a customer support team.
Most companies look to an agency or to vendors who do this for a living…
And those vendors are only focused on their own growth. They’re only around as long as you’re the highest payer, and they do not live by the same values that your company lives by. They’ll often do anything to look good.
So if they’re salespeople, most of the time they’ll overpromise just to make a sale—which hurts your brand…
…and if they’re marketing people, they might put ads out there that are built just to generate more general clicks—which costs you money but doesn’t lead to sales…
…and if they’re customer support, they’ll follow a script, but they’ll never care about your callers. So they’ll never save a sale or help your customers feel connected to your brand.
To grow a business, you have to remember: vendors are tools. And we can use them during times of growth when we don't have enough employees.
But to grow an 8- or 9-figure business, we need to surround ourselves with people who will go to war with us and who will stick with us when times get a little tough because they see the big picture.
- Those people stay late.
- They support the rest of the team.
- They care more about the customers and the company brand than they do about a single sale.
Our responsibility as founders is to grow… in an honest, ethical, moral, and legal way—every year, if not every quarter or every month.
And to do that, one of the most important uses of our time is to develop people on our team: our employees. People who live our values, who respect us, our company, our products, our mission, and most importantly, who respect our environment—which includes our customers, prospects, and the rest of our team.
It’s not difficult to do that. But one thing that makes it infinitely harder is when you allow vendors to stay on your land too long.
Because then you become reliant on somebody else's company, somebody else's values, and somebody else's schedule, and you're no longer in control of your company’s future.
For our C players (like a COO, CTO, CFO, or CMO), we always hire people as independent contractors first—for six months to a year—and during that time, we're getting to know if they're a good fit, and they're getting to know if we're a good fit for them.
These are highly skilled people with long track records of success doing exactly what we need done to get our company to the next level.
So we start with them as contractors just to see if there’s a fit—then we either hire them as full-time employees or we end the contract and get them off our land.
And for almost every “non” C-level position, if we work with vendors, we work with them for a maximum of three months. During that time, they have three jobs:
- To do whatever they're being hired to do. So if we hire a contractor to be a salesperson, then they’re responsible for hitting sales goals.
- To document everything they're doing so we have a clear, simple piece of paper that shows exactly what they’re doing to get the results they're achieving for us.
- To train someone on our team to take over for them—and train them so well that our team member gets the same results those contractors are getting for us using the document that's being developed.
Doing that prevents us from being reliant on vendors, plus it builds up our own team.
It's not uncommon for us to hire a salesperson, for example, and then when there’s a new sales process we want to add to our company, we hire one of the best vendors who knows that process inside and out. They come in to implement it live while my salespeople watch, take notes, and get trained by them with the goal of mastering that new skill in three months or less.
Most of our vendors are hired for three months, and we meet with them daily to:
- Make sure they're hitting the targets they need to hit,
- Ensure they’re updating our processes, and
- Confirm they’re training our team to meet expectations within three months.
If at any time we find they’re not living up to the expectations we set when we first met, we release them.
That’s written inside every vendor contract we get involved in. Because…
…at no time should you ever give control to a vendor, including locking yourself into a contract that could hurt your company.
You have a responsibility to your company, to your employees, to your partners, to your customers, to your prospects, and to your family… to never sign an agreement with a vendor that takes control out of your hands for the most important revenue-generating asset you have—which is your company.
Listen, I know this is a lot, but growing a company is not difficult when you know how to do it.
I have a personal portfolio of 12 companies, and I’ve bought and sold companies. I have a list of successful investments in other companies, and I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. I also have a lot of scars from the mistakes I’ve learned along the way.
But I promise you that if you learn from your mistakes, it gets significantly easier to build larger and larger companies.
Especially if your goal is to build an 8- or 9-figure company.
