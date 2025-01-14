The ONE RULE for letting PEOPLE into your life | Chris Guerriero
If you talk to any really successful person you'll find this in common with all of them. It's that they have 3 main people in their lives.
And these 3 people could change at any given point, but there's always somebody sitting in each of these 3 seats in a successful person’s life.
And I promise you, if you analyze the people in your life, you probably have each of these 3 already around you.But you might not be leveraging them the way super successful people do...
The 3 most important people to your success are:
· Someone you can prove wrong
· Someone who's your cheerleader
· Someone who’s your mentor
I'm sure there have been times in your life, where you can remember a family member, or a teacher, or a boss, who told you – that you would never achieve any kind of real success.
In my life I remember I had an English teacher who told me how bad I was at writing, and then I went on to write a bestselling book in the health field – then several more books that sold over a million copies.
In your life it might be an aunt or an uncle who told you to stop dreaming so big, and just focus on following the crowd.
But most of those people are just unhappy with their lives, and they don't want to believe that somebody like you could outshine what they've been able to accomplish.
It makes them feel better to think that nobody could do better than them.
You need somebody like that on your team because, as human beings, we often do more to avoid pain than gain pleasure.
So sometimes we’ll keep pushing towards our goals even harder to prove somebody wrong than we will for the actual reward.
The next person is somebody who will be your cheerleader.
And that's the person who, even when you're down, they remind you of what you're capable of - or maybe they're not with you physically, but you can hear them in the back of your head reminding you how great you are, even during your dark times.
We need that kind of person in our life because if your goal is big enough, we always need a reminder that we're not alone, otherwise achieving worthwhile goals seems way too hard. But when you have a cheerleader on your side, all the crap you have to go through doesn't seem so heavy.
And the third person you need to find in your life is a mentor. That's somebody who’s already accomplished what you want to accomplish multiple times…
And they're willing to stop what they’re doing and guide you past all the landmines.
Because when you have somebody like that on your team, they can save you years of effort.
The problem is that most entrepreneurs try to force people into those roles – and that never works.
Here’s 3 examples of the wrong people for those roles – and how you can become far more successful – make far more money – 10, 20, 50x your company, and be much happier by fixing this one thing in your life…
Most entrepreneurs think their cheerleader is their husband or wife.
And they think the person they need to prove wrong is their business rival – because they want to grow larger than them.
And they think the consultants they hire are their mentors.
But all 3 of those can be 100% wrong and also be an anchor to your growth.
Because, even though a good marriage should include unconditional support, it must be balanced, so there are going to be days, weeks – maybe even months that you’re not going to get the cheerleading you need from them – and you’re going to need to be the cheerleader for them!
And that’s fair!
But you need someone – or a group of people who will always shoot you straight but remind you of how strong you are so you keep pushing forward in business (and in life).
And sometimes that’s a spouse – but that’s a lot of pressure to put on them!
And it can destroy a relationship if it’s not balanced – and if your spouse doesn’t understand the entrepreneurial mindset – then it can get out of balance fast! So yes, be open to your spouse – and lean on them when it’s appropriate – but you need an actual cheerleader.
I was having a conversation with a guy who owns a multi-billion-dollar company, and he told me about his apprenticeship program, and he said how much these 20-year-old employees loved being part of it – and how he took them all out to dinner once a month and answered all their questions.
But what he got most excited about was how much energy he walked away from those dinners with.
He said it was like plugging into an energy source – because each person at the table glorified this guy, so he left each dinner remembering all the great things he’s built and all the struggles he overcame, and all the lessons he learned – and he left feeling like he could take on the world.
Nothing reminds you of your greatness more than spending time with people who look up to you.
The next mistake most entrepreneurs make is thinking their rival in business is the person they need to prove wrong.
It might be – but that’s rare, because they might be beating you every day – in their marketing or their branding or in the number of customer reviews they have. It’s a daily beatdown for you.
You need to choose someone who tried to set limits on you in the past – because that metric never moves. Pick a bully from your school years, or a teacher, or a parent, or someone who told you that you’d never be thin, or be successful, or own a big house, or drive an Aston Martin Valkyrie.
Pick someone – then pick the targets you need to hit to prove to yourself that you overcame the limit they thought you couldn’t blow past.
And the final mistake is in the mentor most entrepreneurs choose.
Because most people think their consultant is a mentor. But a normal consultant is just someone who has experience doing one thing – they’re good at developing SOPs or they’re good at helping you manage your time, or whatever it is – most “consultants” don’t have a track record of building multiple companies that are larger than yours – but those are the people who can pull you up with them.
Those are the people who can open doors for you with one phone call, and who understand how each of your decisions is going to impact your entire life (because they’ve lived through it multiple times).
Those are the people who know when to hire a full-time CEO… or a part-time consultant… or a COO…
And sometimes a mentor is not just one person.
In my life, at least, it started with one… and for years, that one person pulled me up in my business life, and in my personal life, and he helped me brainstorm through most of the biggest decisions in my life.
But then when I was selling my first large company – at his suggestion, I brought on a second mentor… both of whom are still with me today 20 years later.
But more than just those 2 people – I have a board – and the people on that board have all grown multiple companies that are either my size or far, far larger.
So you get knowledge from your mentors – and support from your cheerleaders – and motivation from the person you want to prove wrong.
And depending on what’s going on in your life – all of them will help you grow more, and have more, and be more than you ever could without them.
