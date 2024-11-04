The Veterans Behind "Office Joe," A Hilarious Spin on Civilian Life After Service
Nick Palmisciano, the CEO of Diesel Jack Media, director of the action comedy "Range 15," and a seasoned storyteller, brings a fresh and hilarious perspective to T.V. with Office Joe. Known for his dedication to veterans’ causes and his sharp sense of humor, Nick set out to capture the awkward, often absurd realities of military veterans adjusting to civilian life in this new comedic series. Premiering on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play on November 8th, Office Joe offers a playful yet meaningful look at a soldier’s transition from war zones to water coolers, bringing a unique twist to the workplace sitcom genre.
The story centers around Joe Hauser (played by Dan Mercer), an Army Infantry Staff Sergeant who trades his combat boots for a designer’s desk. Fresh out of the military, Joe drives across the country to start a graphic design job, a skill he honed in the unlikeliest places—porta-potties across multiple combat zones. The transition is anything but smooth as Joe faces a foreign world of civilian norms and office politics. From struggling to understand why colleagues are perpetually late to adjusting to less than blunt feedback, Joe's journey captures the gap between military discipline and corporate culture.
Palmisciano designed Office Joe with a nod to veteran experiences, creating characters and scenes that reflect real-life transitions that are both laughable and poignant. The show draws inspiration from iconic sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Rec but with a military twist, placing viewers in the shoes of veterans who often find themselves at odds with the nuances of office life. As Palmisciano puts it, Joe’s “dry sense of humor” and no-nonsense approach don’t always translate smoothly in a culture where indirect communication and unspoken rules reign supreme.
Supporting Mercer is a powerhouse cast of veteran personalities, including UFC fighter and former Green Beret Tim Kennedy, Instagram humorist and military influencer Austin Von Letkemann (known as @MandatoryFunDay on I.G.), and Black Rifle Coffee's Jarred Taylor. The ensemble is rounded out by Vince Vargas (known from Mayans M.C.) and comedian Jack Mandeville, each bringing authenticity and wit to the series. Their shared military backgrounds enrich the show’s humor, allowing each character to channel the unique quirks and dark humor that veterans often share.
In addition to his work on Office Joe, Palmisciano has a long track record of contributions to the veteran community, notably with his involvement in Save Our Allies. This group orchestrated the evacuation of 12,000 refugees from Afghanistan in 2021. With Office Joe, he channels his commitment to the veteran cause again, using comedy to bridge the understanding between military and civilian life.
For anyone looking for a refreshing, laugh-out-loud take on veterans’ journeys post-service, Office Joe offers an honest and entertaining lens, thanks to Palmisciano’s deft direction and the veteran-filled cast. Be sure to catch the series on Amazon and other streaming platforms this November for a comedy with a cause, celebrating service and the often-overlooked humor in the civilian reintegration process.
