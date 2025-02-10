NBA DFS (Monday, February 10) Value Plays & Best Picks: Cash & GPP Options
In today's DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this daily segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
With the NFL season in the rearview mirror, the NBA now takes center stage. Tonight’s nine-game slate is packed with potential. Injury reports are littered with questionable tags on key players, meaning backups could become prime DFS options if the stars sit. Since this is an early breakdown, we’re steering clear of the uncertainty—at least for now. In NBA terms, a "questionable" tag often leans closer to "probable," but it’s best to wait for official updates before making moves. Meanwhile, the NBA trade deadline has shaken up rotations across the league, creating fresh value plays as teams test out their new assets.
Here are today's three baller bargains for your DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Monday night, straight from the pros at Fantasy Labs.
SF / PF Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards ($5,000 DK) | ($4,800 FD)
Harrison Barnes is in a smash spot for a big game, making him a strong DFS play with dual eligibility on both DraftKings and FanDuel. That kind of roster flexibility is valuable in itself when constructing lineups. Tonight, we’re backing the veteran forward in a dream matchup against the struggling Wizards, who give up the most fantasy points per game to opposing forwards in the NBA. Not to mention, the Wizards have the second-worst overall defense, which means Barnes is primed for a big night.
In his last outings against an Orlando Magic squad who sport one of the league’s toughest defenses, Barnes lit up, producing 38 fantasy points. This offers a clear path for the “Black Falcon” to take flight against a much weaker opponent. Models are projecting Barnes to tally 23.78 FPTS in 28 minutes, which translates to a solid 4.67x value. With a low 5.3 RST%, DFS players should lock him in, sit back, and prepare for the massive return on investment.
SF / PF Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors ($5,300 DK) | ($6,200 FD)
Kyle Kuzma is set to crack the starting lineup again tonight, making him a strong value option for DFS lineups. In his first two games with the Bucks, he’s seen significant floor time, including a hefty 36 minutes yesterday against the 76ers. He made the most of it, posting a solid 13-point, 8-rebound, 5-assist stat line. With big minutes expected, Kuzma remains a top target in the value tier.
Tonight, he faces a Pacers defense that’s suspect at best, making his high-usage role even more appealing. Plus, the Pacers play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA which should mean more possessions for Kuzma and the Bucks. Dual eligibility, bargain pricing, and an expanded opportunity? That’s a DFS slam dunk. “Swaggy Buckets” has looked rejuvenated since the move, and the models love him, projecting 33 minutes, 36.45 FPTS, and a manageable 13.5% RST%. At a massive 6.8x value, Kuzma is our best bet of the night. Get him in your lineup, bring the swag, and grab the cash.
SG Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs ($6,000 DK) | ($6,600 FD)
We are targeting Bilal Coulibaly in the Wizards’ backcourt. We featured him last week and he has stepped up to carry huge usage rates since Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards are giving their younger players room to grow and prove their skills. The 20-year-old Frenchman is showing out in his new role and becoming a focal point of the Wizards’ young core. We expect a fast-paced game tonight, which is another important DFS angle to consider when building your lineup.
With the increased opportunities, the Frenchman has exceeded salary-based expectations in seven of his previous 10 outings, including the last five in a row. He’s averaged 30.9 FPTS points per contest with a usage rate of 19.3% over that span while stuffing the stat sheet (16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 36.5 minutes per game). He has produced 47.5 FPTS, 35.5 FPTS, and 29.75 FPTS games over this stretch. NBA models are projecting a solid 31.29 fantasy points in 34 minutes, the gold standard 5x value, and a paltry 1.3% RST. He is flying under the radar and is the perfect budget baller to set your lineup apart and claim victory.
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Monday’s NBA schedule. All three players offer serious value at the guard and forward positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars at other positions.
