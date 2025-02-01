NBA DFS (Saturday, February 1) Value Plays and Best Picks
In today's DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
Here are today's three baller bargains for your DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Saturday's slate, straight from the pros at DraftKings and Stokastic.
Prices courtesy of DraftKings, FanDual
SG Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings ($3,900 DK) ($4,200 FD)
Alright my budget ballers, listen up! Need some salary relief so you can load up on the superstar studs? Isaiah Joe is your guy tonight. At a measly $3,900 DK and $4,200 FD, he is one of the best bargains on the schedule tonight. Yeah, he's not one of the primary scorers coming off the bench, but this dude has a knack for popping off in high-paced games. With the Kings in town, known for their fast play and suspect defense against shooting guards beyond the arc, Strokin’ Joe should light it up. His specialty is knocking down threes and he should see plenty of opportunities from downtown.
With Joe averaging twenty-plus minutes of playing time, recently averaging 0.85 fantasy points per minute, and a bargain basement price tag, Joe has plenty of DFS value! This game is shaping up to be a shootout, and Joe's got the potential to outperform his salary. He's the perfect low-risk, high-reward play to unlock those big-name guys in your lineup. Don't sleep on him, he should be lightning in a bottle tonight.
SF Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,800 DK) ($5,800 FD)
On the other side of the court from Joe is Keegan Murray. At $4,800 DK and $5,800 FD, he is a budget-friendly gem in the Kings’ offense. He has the skill set needed to go off any night. Tonight’s matchup against Oklahoma City is set to be a high-speed affair, perfect for Murray to rack up both points and boards. He’s been on a roll lately, averaging 28.4 fantasy points over the last five games while delivering a solid 5.9x value at his current price.
Sure, he’s had issues with his ups and downs, but Murray’s spot in Sacramento’s offensive scheme and his knack for stretching the floor make him a standout value pick tonight. The former Iowa Hawkeye could be your DFS game-changer. Ka-Ka!
C Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards ($5,500 DK) FD ($6,100)
The Minnesota Timberwolves are the walking wounded. Julius Randle (groin) is out for at least a week, Donte DiVincenzo (toe) will likely be sidelined through the All-Star break, and Mike Conley (thumb) is questionable and should sit this one out against the lowly Wizards. The theme for the Timberwolves in this game is “chill and get right”. Speaking of the Wizards…ouch! They have the league's worst record and the fourth-worst defensive efficiency rating (119.1) over the last 10 games. The only bright spot for DFS players is that the Wiz play at a top-five pace, making this a fantasy goldmine for the Timberwolves. Cha-ching!
With most of Minnesota's core stars sitting, the role players should see a heavy uptick in minutes and usage rate. Former Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, is a prime example and a projected chalky play for good reason. With Randle sidelined, Reid’s fantasy points per minute jumps 10% to 1.1. He has a solid floor around 30 fantasy points, with a 40-plus point ceiling. DraftKings projects him at 32.37 points, while FanDuel has him at 31.59. With that type of top-tier production combined with an affordable salary ($5,500 DK and $6,100 FD), today is a good day to jump on Big Jelly and butter your bread.
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Saturday's NBA schedule. All three players are budget ballers who offer serious value at their respective positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars to fill out your roster.
Stay updated for the latest injury reports and last-minute lineup changes at Fantasy on SI before finalizing your picks. Good luck!
