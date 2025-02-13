2025 Fantasy Baseball: Francisco Alvarez Hand Injury Projection Update
With many fantasy drafters chasing last year's stats in the mid-range of the catcher rankings, the wise guys will be stealing Francisco Alvarez at a much more favorable price point.
C – Francisco Alvarez, NYM (ADP – 148.1)
Over five seasons in the minors, Alvarez hit .271 over 930 at-bats with 179 runs, 61 home runs, 181 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. In 2022, he beat up AA pitching (.277/43/18/47 over 253 at-bats), leading to a call-up to AAA (.234 over 158 at-bats with 31 runs, nine home runs, and 31 RBIs). His walk rate (13.6) was an elite area with a slightly below-par strikeout rate (23.3). Alvarez had a high floor in his contact batting average (.376) and an elite average hit rate (1.937).
The Mets called him up in 2023 after four games in the minors (.250/4/2/4/1 over 16 at-bats). Alvarez showed his potential in May (.292/11/7/17 over 72 at-bats) and July (.275/14/8/16 over 69 at-bats). Over his other 241 at-bats, he hit .166 with 26 runs, 10 home runs, and 30 RBIs. His bat was empty on many days vs. lefties (.171 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 37 strikeouts over 129 at-bats).
Alvarez's excitement ended quickly last season due to a thumb issue on April 19th, which led to 51 days on the injured list. Over his first 55 at-bats, he hit .236 with eight runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and one steal while striking out 14 times. His bat was trending much higher over his next 28 games (.333/10/3/15 over 87 at-bats), but Alvarez struggled over 34 games after the All-Star break (.150 with 10 runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and 34 strikeouts over 107 at-bats). He flashed his power potential in September (15-for-59 with 11 runs, five home runs, and 17 RBIs).
His strikeout rate (25.2) and walk rate (8.8) did improve while trailing his minor league career. Alvarez had a groundball swing path (52.2% - 44.0% in 2023), leading to a sharp decline in his launch angle (6.9 – 12.5 in 2023) and a lower fly-ball rate (31.7 – 42.9% in 2023). As a result, he had a weaker exit velocity (88.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (42.0).
Fantasy Outlook: On the surface. Alvarez doesn’t look prime to break out in 2025, but I believe he has the talent to surprise. His approach is much better than Cal Raleigh and Shea Langeliers, and his contact batting average over his career path supports 30+ home runs with over 500 at-bats. I expect growth in his walk rate, helping his ability to score runs. I consider him a strong buy, and I would double-tap catchers if he slid in 15-team drafts. I’ll set his bar at .250 with a 70/25/80 floor in 2025.
Fantasy Injury Update (3/9/2025): The Mets reported that Francisco Alvarez suffered a hamate bone injury to his left hand, putting him on the shelf for six to eight weeks. Based on the report, he have surgery on March 10th (Monday).
My best reference point for this type of injury is Matt Olson's right-hand hamate bone issue in 2019. He had surgery on March 22nd (The A's played two early games in Tokyo that season), which led to his falling past the 20th round in the final weekend of drafts in the NFBC main event.
Coming into the 2019 drafts, Olson (.247/85/29/84 over 580 at-bats) was a mid-tier first base option with a seventh to eighth-round ADP. He ended up missing 34 games while returning to the starting lineup on May 7th, 35 days after his surgery. Olson hit 36 home runs over 483 at-bats in 2019, making him an excellent fantasy buy based on his discounted price point after his injury.
The Mets' first game in 2025 is on March 27th, 17 days after Francisco Alvarez's surgery. Based on a similar timeline as Matt Olson, he could be back in New York's starting lineup on April 15th (16 missed games, but probably 13 starts). At the very least, Alvarez should return to game action by the third week of April.
Despite the sky is falling news on his injury update, his discounted price point will help my team builds by just sliding two rounds in drafts. Based on my original projections (8th catcher - .250/68/23/77/4 over 462 at-bats), Alvarez slides to 11th in my catcher projections (.250/60/20/68/4 over 411 at-bats). Now, the goal is to pair my thoughts with what the competition views as his new ADP.
