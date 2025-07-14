2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
James Wood, Washington Nationals
Before the season began, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Washington Nationals slugger James Wood:
"In his entire minor league career, Wood posted an elite .443 contact batting average, giving him a solid floor in batting average until his approach matures in the majors. Pitchers will likely adjust in 2025, forcing him to show more patience. If not, they'll start expanding the zone and generating more swing-and-miss. Still, with Washington rebuilding, Wood should get every opportunity to hit near the top of the lineup. He’s tempting thanks to his elite power-speed combo. Expect a couple of rough patches, but overall, he’ll help fantasy teams across four key categories—runs, homers, RBIs, and steals.”
Fast forward to July, and Childs' crystal ball looks pretty spot-on. Wood has been a breakout force, tallying 59 runs, 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 12 steals—all while hitting a sharp .278. His power production, which ranks tied for 8th in the majors in both homers and RBIs, has made him a +400 favorite to take home the Home Run Derby crown.
At 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds, the 22-year-old lefty might not yet be a household name—but that won’t last long. Wood is anchoring the heart of Washington’s lineup and showing poise well beyond his years. While the Nats continue to tread water in a brutal NL East, their former second-round gem is emerging as a franchise cornerstone. His plate discipline has already improved, and there’s little reason to expect a second-half swoon.
James Wood is the real deal—if only the Nationals could get him some lineup protection…