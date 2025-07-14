Fantasy Sports

2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers

Take a deep dive into how the 2025 Home Run Derby contestants have performed in fantasy baseball, with analysis on Cal Raleigh, James Wood, Junior Caminero, and more.

Matt Brandon

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a sacrifice fly in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a sacrifice fly in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
James Woo
Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) reaches first on a fielding error during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

James Wood, Washington Nationals

Before the season began, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Washington Nationals slugger James Wood:

"In his entire minor league career, Wood posted an elite .443 contact batting average, giving him a solid floor in batting average until his approach matures in the majors. Pitchers will likely adjust in 2025, forcing him to show more patience. If not, they'll start expanding the zone and generating more swing-and-miss. Still, with Washington rebuilding, Wood should get every opportunity to hit near the top of the lineup. He’s tempting thanks to his elite power-speed combo. Expect a couple of rough patches, but overall, he’ll help fantasy teams across four key categories—runs, homers, RBIs, and steals.”

Fast forward to July, and Childs' crystal ball looks pretty spot-on. Wood has been a breakout force, tallying 59 runs, 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 12 steals—all while hitting a sharp .278. His power production, which ranks tied for 8th in the majors in both homers and RBIs, has made him a +400 favorite to take home the Home Run Derby crown.

At 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds, the 22-year-old lefty might not yet be a household name—but that won’t last long. Wood is anchoring the heart of Washington’s lineup and showing poise well beyond his years. While the Nats continue to tread water in a brutal NL East, their former second-round gem is emerging as a franchise cornerstone. His plate discipline has already improved, and there’s little reason to expect a second-half swoon.

James Wood is the real deal—if only the Nationals could get him some lineup protection…

Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

