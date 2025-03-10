Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Pitcher of the Year and Sleeper Pitchers
These starting pitcher sleepers have league-winning upside, including our 2025 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Pitcher of the Year.
4 of 5
Breakout: Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays
For 15 starts in 2024, Bradley delivered foundation ace stats. His next step is cleaning up his disaster outings and improving his success against left-handed batters (.252 BAA). He has the fastball to control the top of the strike zone and change a batter's eye with his developing elite split-finger pitch. On the verge of ace status with slightly better command and fewer mistakes leaving the park. Next step: a sub 3.25 ERA and 200+ strikeouts if given 30 starts. Don’t sleep at the wheel and try to finesse him.
Published |Modified