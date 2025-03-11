Fantasy Baseball: Top Three Comeback Pitchers
These three starting pitchers including our Comeback Pitcher of the Year are poised for bounce back campaigns heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
Comeback Player: Lance McCullers, Houston Astros
When I worked through the starting pitcher projections for the Houston Astros, McCullers drew my attention. He battled injuries (right elbow and forearm surgeries) over the past two seasons, which resulted in no major league games. In early March, his fastball was getting closer to 95 mph.
McCullers is close to pitching in spring training, which should make his name more prominent if his reports are positive. In my first projection run, I gave him 24 starts, so I'm bullish on a helpful season for the Astros.
