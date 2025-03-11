Fantasy Baseball: Top Three Comeback Pitchers
These three starting pitchers including our Comeback Pitcher of the Year are poised for bounce back campaigns heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
Comeback Player: Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers expect Woodruff to be a helpful arm in 2025, but he may not be ready for opening day. His lack of a return date, paired with some fantasy apprehension about the value of his stuff, has created a potential discount in drafts.
Shoulder injuries can be challenging to recover from, so following his fantasy progress this spring is essential. Based on his previous four seasons on the mound (30-20 with a 2.76 ERA and 566 strikeouts over 473.1 innings), Woodruff could be a big mover up the draft board in March once he shows success in major league games. Milwaukee has him slated to pitch in a minor league game next week.
