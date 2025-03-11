Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Top Three Comeback Pitchers

These three starting pitchers including our Comeback Pitcher of the Year are poised for bounce back campaigns heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Tim Wakefield
Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Tim Wakefield / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
3 of 4
Next

Comeback Player: Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher Brandon Woodruff / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Brewers expect Woodruff to be a helpful arm in 2025, but he may not be ready for opening day. His lack of a return date, paired with some fantasy apprehension about the value of his stuff, has created a potential discount in drafts.

Shoulder injuries can be challenging to recover from, so following his fantasy progress this spring is essential. Based on his previous four seasons on the mound (30-20 with a 2.76 ERA and 566 strikeouts over 473.1 innings), Woodruff could be a big mover up the draft board in March once he shows success in major league games. Milwaukee has him slated to pitch in a minor league game next week.

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB