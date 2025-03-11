Fantasy Baseball: Top Three Comeback Pitchers
Comeback Pitcher of the Year: Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants
Ray will enter 2025 with only 34.0 innings pitched over the previous two seasons. Despite his struggles with command last season, his best two pitches were still challenging to hit, highlighted by his career-low hard-hit rate (35.4) and weaker exit velocity (86.8 mph). On the downside, he did pitch up in the strikeout zone (fly-ball rate – 53.1 – 39.5 in his career), inviting more home runs.
Ray struggled with left-handed batters (7-for-21 with two home runs) last year. In his breakout season in 2021, his stuff showed more upside in spring training. I would look for that pattern again this year. I’m keeping an open mind about his potential in 2025.
Over his first two games in spring training, Ray tossed five shutout innings with two hits, no walks, and nine strikeouts. His fastball has been reported in the mid-90s while adding a new changeup via a consultation with Tarik Skubal. If his command, velocity, and added swing-and-miss pitch remain intact in two weeks or so, Ray will push further up draft boards.
