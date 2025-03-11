Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Top Three Comeback Pitchers

These three starting pitchers including our Comeback Pitcher of the Year are poised for bounce back campaigns heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Tim Wakefield
Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Tim Wakefield / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Comeback Pitcher of the Year: Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants Starting Pitcher Robbie Ray / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ray will enter 2025 with only 34.0 innings pitched over the previous two seasons. Despite his struggles with command last season, his best two pitches were still challenging to hit, highlighted by his career-low hard-hit rate (35.4) and weaker exit velocity (86.8 mph). On the downside, he did pitch up in the strikeout zone (fly-ball rate – 53.1 – 39.5 in his career), inviting more home runs.

Ray struggled with left-handed batters (7-for-21 with two home runs) last year. In his breakout season in 2021, his stuff showed more upside in spring training. I would look for that pattern again this year. I’m keeping an open mind about his potential in 2025.

Over his first two games in spring training, Ray tossed five shutout innings with two hits, no walks, and nine strikeouts. His fastball has been reported in the mid-90s while adding a new changeup via a consultation with Tarik Skubal. If his command, velocity, and added swing-and-miss pitch remain intact in two weeks or so, Ray will push further up draft boards.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

