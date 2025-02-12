2025 Fantasy Baseball: Atlanta Braves Closer Depth Chart
Some of the fantasy market will dismiss Raisel Iglesias due to his sliding strikeout rate, but all of his pitches are challenging to hit.
CL – Raisel Iglesias, ATL (ADP – 50.9)
At age 35, Iglesias comes off his best season in ERA (1.95) and batting average against (.160). He has 30 saves or more in five seasons while never closing out 35 wins in a year in his career. His walk rate (1.7) was exceptional, but Iglesias had a sharp decline in his strikeout rate (26.3% - 8.8 per nine ~ 11.0 in 2023). Over his two seasons with Atlanta, he went 11-5 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.919 WHIP, and 166 strikeouts over 151.1 innings while converting 68 of his 76 save tries.
Iglesias gave up two runs and 19 baserunners over 32.2 innings on the road last season. His only poor month came in September (4.11 ERA) due to a disaster showing on the 15th (five runs, five baserunners, and one home run over two-thirds of an inning), ending his scoreless streak at 35.1 inning (15 baserunners, 43 strikeouts, and 13 saves).
His average fastball (95.7) was a three-year high by a slim margin. Iglesias threw his four-seamer (.164 BAA) and changeup (.149 BAA) at almost the same usage rate (about 30.5%). He relied more on his sinker (.158 BAA) while tapering back his slider (.159 BAA). The difference between his success last year and 2023 was the value of his fastball (four-seamer – .283 BAA and sinker – .536 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Iglesias appears to be getting better with age while no longer having an advantage over many closers in strikeouts. His four-pitch arsenal was special last year, with similar success against right and left-handed batters. The Braves should be much better in 2025, creating more save chances. Possible career high in saves with winning outcomes in ERA and WHIP.
SP – AJ Smith-Shawver, ATL (ADP – 492.4)
The Braves drafted Smith-Shawver out of high school in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. In his first full season in the minors, Atlanta gave him 17 short-inning starts at A ball. He walked 5.1 batters per nine with an elite strikeout rate (13.5). On the downside, his ERA (5.11) and WHIP (1.354) didn’t showcase his potential.
In 2023, at age 20, Smith-Shawver saw most of his minor league action at AAA (2.76 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 62.0 innings at all levels). Batters only hit .173 against him despite still having a high walk rate (4.8). Atlanta gave him six chances in the majors, where Smith-Shawver battled home runs (seven over 25.1 innings) with some improvement in his command (3.9 walk rate) but a shorter strikeout rate (7.1).
There wasn't much to Smith-Shawver’s arm over his first eight games at AAA in 2024 (6.10 ERA, 1.516 WHIP, and nine home runs over 31.0 innings with 35 strikeouts). The Braves still gave him a spot start in late May (no runs over 4.1 innings with four strikeouts), but he left the game with an oblique issue. Over his final 12 games in the minors, Smith-Shawver posted a 4.18 ERA, 1.107 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 56.0 innings. Batters hit .194 against him over this snap, with 11 balls landing in the seats.
His fastball sits in the mid-90s. He threw a four-seamer (.243 BAA), split-finger-fastball (.174 BAA), slider (.367 BAA), and curveball (.304 BAA) last season.
Fantasy Outlook: Smith-Shawver profiles as an upside starting pitcher for the Braves, but his best two pitches point to a possible bullpen role in the majors this year. He walks too many batters to pitch in a closing role. If Atlanta wants to develop his arm, Smith-Shawver could surprise in a big way in their bullpen in 2025. At the very least, he would gain major league experience.
Recommended Articles
Oakland Athletics Closer Depth Chart
Cleveland Guardians Closer Depth Chart