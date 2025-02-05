2025 Fantasy Baseball Bounce-Back Candidate: Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies
Okay, fantasy baseball managers, let's talk about Atlanta Braves second baseman, Ozzie Albies. This dude is like a light switch. He is either ON and crushing dingers, or OFF and stuck on the IL. 2024? Definitely OFF. Toe fracture? Wrist fracture? 99 games played? Ouch. But hey, at least it wasn't a season-ending ACL tear like Ronald Acuña Jr., or elbow surgery like Spencer Strider. Talk about a MASH unit.
Albies' injury history is extensive. A broken foot in '22, fractured pinky, bone bruise in '20...it's a regular laundry list. But when he is healthy, forget about it. Two 30-homer, 100-RBI seasons, three All-Star appearances, and two Silver Sluggers. When he isn’t injured, this guy is a beast.
Here's the odd thing that is a good thing this year: Albies follows a pattern. Odd year means healthy year, injured year means even year, odd year means healthy year, even year means injured year…you see where I'm going with this? 2024 was an even so it was an injured year, which according to his pattern, means 2025 is going to be a MONSTER year. It's basic math, people. Or maybe it’s Voodoo.
In even years, he has been an NL hit leader, with career-high bWAR, proving he’s got the juice. But, even in those injury-plagued years? His batting average and OPS plummet like a rock in a lake (.247/.703 in '22, .251/.707 in '24). Coincidence? I think not but I also live in Las Vegas where we all follow the patterns. His BABIP also tanked in those even years (.270 and .274). Bad luck? Maybe? Or again, maybe it's Voodoo after all.
In 2024, The Wizard of OZ saw both his barrel and hard-hit rate nosedive (6.2% and 32% respectively), which makes sense given his injuries. His plate discipline, however, stayed relatively consistent. So, it's not like he forgot how to hit. He just…couldn't hit well due to the injuries.
The good news? He returned late in the season and should be good to go for 2025. He was even hitting right-handed in the playoffs, which is a good sign. An offseason of rest should get him back to his switch-hitting ways.
Will Albies stay healthy? That's the million-dollar question. Injuries are unpredictable. But if he does stay healthy, he's a prime bounce-back candidate. Draft him accordingly, folks. Just maybe keep some ice packs handy.
