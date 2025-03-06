Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Breakout, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper Catchers

Explore the catcher position and learn who the top breakouts and sleepers are heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Ian Rodriguez
Ian Rodriguez
Breakout Player: Austin Wells, New York Yankees

Austin Wells
Austin Wells

Over a few months of baseball player research, I have a mindless flow of potential thoughts on many players of interest. Sometimes, there is love for a player, but a tidbit of news quickly puts that player in a different draft category. When researching Austin Wells, I view him as offering upside in 2025 for his ADP. I moved him into the breakout catcher category in Match. His bat progressed over the second half of last season, and I like his home ballpark and potential in stolen bases for the catcher position.

Shawn Childs
