2025 Fantasy Baseball: Breakout, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper Catchers
Explore the catcher position and learn who the top breakouts and sleepers are heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
7 of 7
Breakout Player: Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
Alvarez underachieved expectations in his sophomore campaign with the Mets due to some missed time with injuries. He has a 25-home run season on his major league resume over 382 at-bats. He took walks in the minors, and his approach should naturally improve in the major with more experience. I expect him to outperform Shea Langeliers and Cal Raleigh in 2025. The Mets' cleanup role is well within reach if Alvarez shines at the plate with power.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Starting Pitchers With 100+ ADP
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Starting Pitchers With 200+ ADP
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, Cheat Sheet, Closer Depth Charts, Player Profiles
Published |Modified