2025 Fantasy Baseball: Breakout, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper Catchers

Explore the catcher position and learn who the top breakouts and sleepers are heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Washington Nationals Catcher Ian Rodriguez
Washington Nationals Catcher Ian Rodriguez / Joy R. Absalon-Imagn Images
Breakout Player: Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alvarez underachieved expectations in his sophomore campaign with the Mets due to some missed time with injuries. He has a 25-home run season on his major league resume over 382 at-bats. He took walks in the minors, and his approach should naturally improve in the major with more experience. I expect him to outperform Shea Langeliers and Cal Raleigh in 2025. The Mets' cleanup role is well within reach if Alvarez shines at the plate with power.

