2025 Fantasy Baseball: Christian Walker Profile, Preview, Predictions

Houston Astros First Baseman Christian Walker
Houston Astros First Baseman Christian Walker / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Houston Astros upgraded their first base position in the offseason by signing Christian Walker. He brings power while grading as a league-average player with runners on base, based on his RBI over the past three seasons.

1B – Christian Walker, HOU (ADP – 101.3)

2025 Christian Walker Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Christian Walker Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Over the past three seasons, Walker has developed into a solid major league batter with a high floor in runs, home runs, and RBIs. He missed 32 games in 2024 due to a late July oblique injury.

His walk rate (10.0) has been an asset in most seasons in the majors. He beat the league average in strikeout rate in 2022 (19.6) and 2023 (19.2), but Walker had a regression in this area last season. He made up for this shortfall by posting a four-year high in his contact batting average (.347). Walker finished with a career-best exit velocity (91.3 mph) with an increase in his hard-hit rate (48.0).

A batter must have an RBI rate of about 20.0% or higher to be considered an elite-run producer. Walker had his best season in RBI rate in 2023 (17.1), but he has ranked below par for a middle-of-the-order bat three times (13.5, 13.7, and 14.9) over the past four seasons. Walker made up for this weakness by having more than 420 chances in 2022 (423), 2023 (421), and 2024 (472 – adjusted up to match his at-bats over the previous two years due to his missed time. His actual total was 389 RBI chances). His increase in RBI opportunities last year was helped dramatically by Arizona leading the majors in runs (886).

Walker hit better vs. left-handed pitching (.275), but 22 of his 26 home runs came off righties. Before the All-Star break, he hit .264 with 58 runs, 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, and two steals over 368 at-bats (on pace for an 87/33/97 season with 550 at-bats). His late-season injury led to a quiet end to the year (.231/10/3/13 over 78 at-bats).

Fantasy Outlook: The Astros signed Walker to a three-year $60 million contract in December. He’ll start the year at 34 in a revamped Houston starting lineup. His ADP (101.3) is almost three rounds later than Pete Alonso in 15-team formats, showing the gap in perceived value for first basemen in 2025. I view Walker as the replacement in Alex Bregman’s stats for the Astros, with more power but some batting average risk. His baseline outlook this year should be: .250/8030/85.

