2025 Fantasy Baseball: Cleveland Guardians Closer Depth Chart
How many saves did Mariano Rivera have before his 27th birthday? Emmanuel Clase is on a path to being one of the best closers in baseball history.
CL – Emmanuel Clase, CLE (ADP – 32.8)
Clase led the American League in saves over the past three seasons (42, 44, and 7), along with the most games finished (67, 65, and 66). His walk rate was elite in 2022 (1.2) and 2024 (1.2), leading to a winning edge in WHIP (0.892) for his career.
He continues to have a high groundball rate (57.4) while setting a new top in his first-pitch strike rate (65.9). Clase lost some of his strikeout ability over the past two years (8.0 in 2024 and 7.9 in 2023 – 9.5 K/9 from 2021 to 2022). Batters hit .154 against him last season, with success against lefties (.115 – three extra-base hits over 122 at-bats).
In 2024, the Guardians’ bullpen went an incredible 42-12 (30 games over .500) with a 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 658 strikeouts, and 53 saves over 623.0 innings. Their relievers accounted for 45.7% of Cleveland’s wins.
Clase throws an electric cutter (99.6 mph, 77.6% usage, and .171 BAA) as his top pitch. His slider (.155 BAA) has more value in strikeouts (36.6%) than his cutter (22.1%), but he threw it only 22.4% of the time in 2024.
Fantasy Outlook: At age 26, Clase already has 158 saves over his 182 chances. He brings elite command and two-plus pitches with the potential to have another gear in strikeouts. The fantasy market will fight for his 40-plus saves, as they should. For a drafter missing out on the top-tier aces, Clase shouldn’t be overlooked as an advantage to fantasy teams. For comparison, Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera saved 652 games thanks to his elite cutter. He entered 1997 with only five saves while turning 27 in late May, giving Clase a chance to run him down in saves for his career.
Top Cleveland Handcuff – Cade Smith, CLE (ADP – 370.0)
Smith signed with the Guardians in 2022 as an undrafted free agent after an uneventful three seasons at Hawaii (4-4 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.470 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, and one save over 117.0 innings). His arm improved in the minors (3.61 ERA, 1.210 WHIP, and 262 strikeouts over 167.0 innings) while working in a closer (33 saves). His command (4.6 walks per nine) was a liability.
In his first year with Cleveland, the Guardians cleaned up his mechanics, leading to phenomenal growth in his strikeout ability (walk rate – 2.0) and one ball leaving the yard over 75.1 innings. Smith worked off a four-seamer (.173 BAA – 91 strikeouts), split-finger fastball (.167 BAA), and slider (333 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: For a fantasy manager looking to control ERA and WHIP, Smith is an overlooked asset in the high-stakes fantasy market. He ranked 76th in FPGscore (-1.61) for pitchers with only one save. His ADP already has four rounds of value baked in. He's an excellent handcuff if his command repeats while being a manageable pitcher.
Other Options: Paul Sewald, Hunter Gaddis
