Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, Player Profiles, More

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All the fantasy baseball information you need to DOMINATE your competition on draft day!

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Outfielders | Outfielders 6-10 | Outfielders 11-15

Top 5 Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers 6-10 | Starting Pitchers 11-15

Relief Pitchers (Coming Soon)

PLAYER OUTLOOKS

Aaron Judge

Shoehei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani (Pitcher Only)

Mike Trout

Bobby Witt Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Max Scherzer

Elly De La Cruz

Kyle Tucker

Paul Skenes

Juan Soto

Tarik Skubal

Bryce Harper

Freddie Freeman

Roki Sasaki

Shane Baz

Hunter Brown

Pete Alonso

Hunter Greene

Ronald Acuna

William Contreras

Ketel Marte

Jose Ramirez

Gunnar Henderson

Jack Flaherty

Corbin Carroll

Jacob deGrom

Zack Wheeler

Adley Rutschman

Matt Olson

Jose Altuve

Jazz Chisholm

Mookie Betts

Julio Rodriguez

Chris Sale

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News