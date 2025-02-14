2025 Fantasy Baseball: Los Angels Angels Closer Depth Chart
The excitement of Ben Joyce closing for the Angeles this season was quickly dashed after LA signed Kenley Jansen. With 447 saves on his resume, Jansen sits 32 converted saves away from the third most all-time.
CL – Kenley Jansen, LAA (ADP – 149.0)
The save beat for Jansen goes on, but the rhythm isn’t as fast as it once was. Over the past two seasons, he converted 56 of his 64 save chances for Boston with a 3.44 ERA, 1.158 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts over 99.1 innings. His strikeout rate (10.2) in 2024 was the lowest of his career. Janson ended the season on the injured list with bum right shoulder.
His arsenal played well against right-handed batters (.167 BAA). After the All-Star break, Janson posted a 5.06 ERA despite having strength in his WHIP (1.031). All four of his home runs allowed came over this span.
Jansen continues to throw his cutter (.206 BAA) as his top usage pitch (84.3%) while mixing in a few sinkers (.238 BAA) and sliders (.000 BAA). Left-handed batters had more success with his cutter (.268 BAA). Batter’s exit velocity (90.4 mph) was the highest allowed in his career, along with 15 barrels. His fly-ball rate (53.7) has been high over the past three seasons, but his HR/FB rate (5.6) in 2024 matched his career-low.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on experience, Jansen is the top option for saves for the Angels. Los Angeles has the flamethrower Ben Joyce waiting in the wings, but his command still needs work. Last season, LA finished tied for 26th in saves (35). The Angels signed Jansen to a one-year deal for $10 million in early February. I view him as a get-out-of-the-box guy in saves who needs 53 more saves to reach 500 for his career.
Top Angels Handcuff – Ben Joyce, LAA
After five appearances with the Angels (two runs, nine baserunners, and five strikeouts over four innings) in 2023, Joyce landed on the injured list for three months with a right elbow issue. It was feared that a second TJ surgery was possible. Upon returning to the majors in September, he tossed six shutout innings with one hit, four walks, and five strikeouts before a disaster showing (four runs and four baserunners with no outs record) to end the year.
Joyce started last season at AA (4.26 ERA, 1.158 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts over 19.0 innings with one save). His major league debut came on June 5th (one shutout inning). He allowed five runs and eight baserunners over one inning in his subsequent two appearances. Joyce was closer worthy over his final 32.2 innings (0.83 ERA, 0.949 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts while converting four saves). On the downside, his season ended in early September with a right shoulder issue.
His four-seam fastball (102.4 – .200 BAA) was the best in the game. Joyce featured a sinker (.243 BAA) as his second-best pitch, followed by a low-volume cutter (.214 BAA) and show-me changeup (.125 BAA). He finished with a high groundball rate (58.9).
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past two seasons, Joyce pitched only 57.0 innings but battled elbow and shoulder injuries. This combination is a major red flag, which saved some fantasy drafters by the signing of Kenley Jansen. His ADP will surely slide due to his high ceiling if he is on the field for an entire season. Joyce has beast upside, but the fantasy market will have to wait another year to see him finish games. Hopefully, he added more length to his innings pitched in 2025.
